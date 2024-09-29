রবিবার , ২৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৪ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY Reveals Instagram Account on His Birthday But There’s a Catch; Find Out

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৯, ২০২৪ ৩:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY Reveals Instagram Account on His Birthday But There’s a Catch; Find Out


Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated:

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

Ranbir Kapoor launched his new clothing brand on the occasion of his birthday. Ranbir turned 42 on Saturday.

Ranbir Kapoor is on Instagram. Yes, we know this is not new news, considering that Alia Bhatt has already revealed he has a secret account on the platform. However, on his birthday, Ranbir did make an Instagram debut but through his brand, ARKS. On Saturday, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor confirmed that Ranbir has started his clothing line. The platform also seems to be handled by his team but the posts feature the actor.

In the first post shared on Saturday, Ranbir was seen resting on the grass and debuting his brand’s logo. The post was shared with the caption, “Meet the founder. He’s not on social media.” In the post shared on Sunday, Ranbir was seen seated in a chair with the logo of the brand on the back. The post was shared without a caption. Check out the posts below:

Neetu also shared the video featuring Ranbir and wrote, “Son, brother, husband, father and now founder. Happy birthday Ranbir, hope the birth of @ARKS makes this one even more special. Can’t wait to see your journey unfold. My blessings n pyaar.” Arjun shared the post with the caption, “I guess it was always meant to be…Starting something you have spoken about for years at this point in your life feels about right… May your minimalism now be enjoyed by your fans and all fashion connoisseurs… Happy Birthday (my fashion icon).”

Karan also shared the video and wrote, “You have seen the movie star magic and the actor excellence…now enter the world of Ranbir’s lifestyle aesthetics…stay tuned and watch this place for more @arks.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir met the paparazzi on his birthday and cut a cake with them. He thanked them for their wishes.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries has propelle…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

টাঙ্গাইলে বিলের লাল শাপলা মুগ্ধ করেছে প্রকৃতি প্রেমীদের দর্শনার্থীদের ভীড়
টাঙ্গাইলে বিলের লাল শাপলা মুগ্ধ করেছে প্রকৃতি প্রেমীদের দর্শনার্থীদের ভীড়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
প্রাণী রক্ষায় আরো মানবিক হতে হবে
প্রাণী রক্ষায় আরো মানবিক হতে হবে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সূচকের মিশ্রাবস্থায় লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের মিশ্রাবস্থায় লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
খুবিতে প্রথম বর্ষের ক্লাস শুরু ২০ অক্টোবর
খুবিতে প্রথম বর্ষের ক্লাস শুরু ২০ অক্টোবর
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
শিক্ষার্থীদের দেশাত্মবোধে উদ্বুদ্ধ করার আহ্বান অনুপম সেনের

শিক্ষার্থীদের দেশাত্মবোধে উদ্বুদ্ধ করার আহ্বান অনুপম সেনের

 health tips – This is why you might be sweating at night while sleeping swdঘুমনোর সময়ে গা ঘেমে যাচ্ছে? শরীরে বাসা বাঁধতে পারে এই রোগগুলি – News18 Bangla

health tips – This is why you might be sweating at night while sleeping swdঘুমনোর সময়ে গা ঘেমে যাচ্ছে? শরীরে বাসা বাঁধতে পারে এই রোগগুলি – News18 Bangla

 ৩ ফান্ডের লভ্যাংশ প্রেরণ

৩ ফান্ডের লভ্যাংশ প্রেরণ

 নেতানিয়াহুর ওপর চটেছেন ট্রাম্প

নেতানিয়াহুর ওপর চটেছেন ট্রাম্প

 nokia-105-and-106 price and features, nokia-105-and-106 এর দাম ও ফিচার্স – News18 Bangla

nokia-105-and-106 price and features, nokia-105-and-106 এর দাম ও ফিচার্স – News18 Bangla

 আনোয়ারায় সাবেক ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান নুরুন্নবীর ইন্তেকাল

আনোয়ারায় সাবেক ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান নুরুন্নবীর ইন্তেকাল

 চুয়াডাঙ্গার দর্শনায় পুকুরে ডুবে দুই বালকের মৃত্যু

চুয়াডাঙ্গার দর্শনায় পুকুরে ডুবে দুই বালকের মৃত্যু

 ‘যুদ্ধ বন্ধ হলে বাংলাদেশে লোডশেডিং থাকবে না’

‘যুদ্ধ বন্ধ হলে বাংলাদেশে লোডশেডিং থাকবে না’

 একমি ল্যাবের ৩৩ শতাংশ লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

একমি ল্যাবের ৩৩ শতাংশ লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 ধসের ঝুঁকিতে পরীর পাহাড়: জেলা প্রশাসন

ধসের ঝুঁকিতে পরীর পাহাড়: জেলা প্রশাসন