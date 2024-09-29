Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY Reveals Instagram Account on His Birthday But There’s a Catch; Find Out

Ranbir Kapoor is on Instagram. Yes, we know this is not new news, considering that Alia Bhatt has already revealed he has a secret account on the platform. However, on his birthday, Ranbir did make an Instagram debut but through his brand, ARKS. On Saturday, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor confirmed that Ranbir has started his clothing line. The platform also seems to be handled by his team but the posts feature the actor.

In the first post shared on Saturday, Ranbir was seen resting on the grass and debuting his brand’s logo. The post was shared with the caption, “Meet the founder. He’s not on social media.” In the post shared on Sunday, Ranbir was seen seated in a chair with the logo of the brand on the back. The post was shared without a caption. Check out the posts below:

Neetu also shared the video featuring Ranbir and wrote, “Son, brother, husband, father and now founder. Happy birthday Ranbir, hope the birth of @ARKS makes this one even more special. Can’t wait to see your journey unfold. My blessings n pyaar.” Arjun shared the post with the caption, “I guess it was always meant to be…Starting something you have spoken about for years at this point in your life feels about right… May your minimalism now be enjoyed by your fans and all fashion connoisseurs… Happy Birthday (my fashion icon).”

Karan also shared the video and wrote, “You have seen the movie star magic and the actor excellence…now enter the world of Ranbir’s lifestyle aesthetics…stay tuned and watch this place for more @arks.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir met the paparazzi on his birthday and cut a cake with them. He thanked them for their wishes.