শনিবার , ২৭ জুলাই ২০২৪
Ranbir Kapoor On 'Sacrifices' In Marriage With Alia Bhatt; Triptii Dimri Opens Up On 'Animal Park'

Ranbir Kapoor On ‘Sacrifices’ In Marriage With Alia Bhatt; Triptii Dimri Opens Up On ‘Animal Park’


Ranbir Kapoor talked about sacrifices in marriage with Alia Bhatt. Triptii Dimri got candid about Animal Park.

Ranbir Kapoor talked about sacrifices in marriage with Alia Bhatt. Triptii Dimri got candid about Animal Park.

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about sacrifices in marriage with Alia Bhatt. Triptii Dimri talked about Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor is married to one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood today, Alia Bhatt. The two are one of the most beloved couples in the Indian film industry fans love their chemistry on and off screen. In a recent chat, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his marriage and the sacrifices needed to ensure that two people stay happy together.

For More: Ranbir Kapoor On ‘Sacrifices’ In Marriage With Alia Bhatt: ‘She’s Also Letting Go Of Her Personality…’

https://www.news18.com/movies/ranbir-kapoor-on-sacrifices-in-marriage-with-alia-bhatt-shes-also-letting-go-of-her-personality-8980747.html

Ever since the success of Animal, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial. In a recent interview, Triptii Dimri opened up about working with Ranbir Kapoor once again in Animal Park when she shared that she does not have any idea about the film’s shoot schedule.

For More: Triptii Dimri Opens Up On ‘Animal Park’ With Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I Just Know That…’

https://www.news18.com/movies/triptii-dimri-opens-up-on-animal-park-with-ranbir-kapoor-i-just-know-that-8980361.html

Tillotama Shome is a talented Bollywood actress, known for her compelling performances in both commercial and indie films. With her distinctive voice and remarkable screen presence, she brings a unique flair to her roles. Whether she’s embodying a quirky character or delivering a deep, emotional performance, Tillotama has a knack for making every role memorable and engaging. She’s like a chameleon on screen, constantly changing yet always captivating! So far, she has won the hearts of the audience with her acting in web series like Lust Stories 2, Sir, Kota Factory. Currently Netflix’s web series Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper is in discussion. She will be seen in the lead role in this series.

For More: Actress Tillotama Shome Recalls Her Traumatic Molestation Incident In Delhi

https://www.news18.com/movies/actress-tillotama-shome-recalls-her-traumatic-molestation-incident-in-delhi-8981112.html

Actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature, has slammed the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. She took issue with what she described as a blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper featured in the event. On Saturday, Kangana shared her thoughts on Instagram stories, posting photos and videos from the ceremony. She spoke about her concern over the inclusion of a child in the portrayal.

For More: Kangana Ranaut Says Paris Olympics Opening Was About Being ‘Homosexual’: ‘Why Can’t Sex Stay In Bedrooms?’

https://www.news18.com/movies/kangana-ranaut-says-paris-olympics-opening-was-about-being-homosexual-why-cant-sex-stay-in-bedrooms-8980844.html

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seemingly confirmed their breakup rumours as they visibly ignored each other at a recent fashion event. In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Malaika and Arjun, who have been at the centre of split speculations, were seen sitting far apart from each other. The video captured Malaika and Arjun maintaining their distance, a stark contrast to their usual closeness at public events.

For More: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor ‘IGNORE’ Each Other, Sit Separately at Event Amid Breakup Rumours | Watch

https://www.news18.com/movies/malaika-arora-arjun-kapoor-ignore-each-other-sit-separately-at-event-amid-breakup-rumours-watch-8980314.html

Source link

