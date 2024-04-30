Ranbir Kapoor Takes Victory Lap With Alia After His Team Mumbai City FC Wins ISL Semi-final | Watch

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine as his football team, Mumbai City FC, advanced to the Indian Super League (ISL) final on Monday after winning against FC Goa in the semi-final second leg at the Mumbai Football Arena. After the match, Ranbir took a victory lap, along with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt, on the field and celebrated his team’s win.

The actor looked dapper in white and grey t-shirt with matching joggers. His short hairdo reminded us of his Jagga Jasoos look. Alia also kept it casual in striped linen shirt and shorts. The couple also waved at the crowd as they walked on the field.

Ranbir Kapoor, a sports fanatic is often joined by Alia Bhatt for matches across various sports. He is currently basking in the phenomenal success of his last released movie ‘Animal’, which grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide.

Ranbir has also begun shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ along with Sai Pallavi. Recently, his pics from the sets also went viral. In February this year, it was reported that Ranbir will undergo voice and diction training for the film. “Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In ‘Ramayana’, Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new,” a source cited by India Today claimed. Nothing has been made official.

Alia, on the other hand, has completed the shoot of her next, Jigra. Earlier this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali took the internet by storm when he announced his next film Love And War with Alia, Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. The film reunites Bhansali and Ranbir after 17 years and marks the filmmaker’s first film with Vicky. Bhansali reunites with Alia after the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi.