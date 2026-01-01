বৃহস্পতিবার, ০১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:২৭ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Ranbir Kapoor Was ‘Very Upset’, Asked Anurag Kashyap To ‘Ignore’ Bombay Velvet After Film’s Failure | Bollywood News

  বৃহস্পতিবার, ১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Anurag Kashyap revealed that after Bombay Velvet did not perform as expected, he was hesitant to meet Ranbir Kapoor.

Bombay Velvet earned ₹23 crore in its opening week against a ₹120 crore budget.

Anurag Kashyap has revealed that the box office failure of his 2015 movie Bombay Velvet ruined his relationship with the film’s leading pair – Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. In a recent interview, Kashyap shared that the film’s debacle left Ranbir very upset. According to the filmmaker, the actor even asked him to ‘ignore’ whenever he was asked about Bombay Velvet.

“I think Ranbir was very upset, and he keeps saying, ‘Why do you keep talking about Bombay Velvet? Just ignore it. The film didn’t work, it didn’t work, but you don’t have to talk about it all the time.’ But people ask me questions all the time — how can I just ignore that?” Kashyap told SCREEN.

Kashyap also revealed that after the film did not perform as expected, he was hesitant to meet Ranbir or Anushka. However, with time, their equation became cordial. “We don’t meet often. Whenever we meet, we just hug and greet each other. And at the beginning, I just didn’t know how to face them because they had given me a lot of trust and love. And I was dealing with my own demons. So I needed to come out of that and make a very small film. I was very focused on Raman Raghav. But slowly, I think, we became distant,” the filmmaker added.

About Bombay Velvet 

Released in May 2015, Bombay Velvet is a Hindi-language neo-noir period crime drama directed and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film draws inspiration from historian Gyan Prakash’s book Mumbai Fables and features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Karan Johar in leading roles, with Johar marking his acting debut. The cast also includes Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah, and Siddhartha Basu in pivotal parts.

Despite its ambitious scale and a production budget of ₹120 crore, Bombay Velvet struggled at the box office, earning only about ₹23 crore in its opening week. The film received mixed critical responses and was ultimately declared a commercial failure.

First Published:

January 01, 2026, 11:40 IST

