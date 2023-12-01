Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Makes FIRST Appearance After Manipuri Wedding, Watch Viral Video

Actor Randeep Hooda and his longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram have officially become life partners, exchanging vows in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal on November 29. After much anticipation, the newlyweds shared their intimate wedding pictures on their Instagram handle a few hours after the ceremony was held in Imphal. Now the adorable couple has flown to Mumbai, as they were spotted at the airport.

In a clip shared by the popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani on Thursday, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram can be seen walking side by side, with huge smiles plastered across their faces. The couple greeted the paps, took selfies with some fans and looked absolutely joyful. Randeep wore a white shirt and trousers and Lin looked stunning in a maroon ethnic suit. The CAT actor gave a thumbs up before entering his car.

Check out the viral clip:

After much anticipation, the newlyweds shared their intimate wedding pictures on their Instagram handle a few hours after the ceremony was held in Imphal. The photos captured the moments from their jaimala ceremony and other significant rituals, featuring the couple in exquisite traditional Manipuri attire.

Talking about Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding attire, the actor was seen draped in elegant white attire, resembling a stunning Manipuri groom. He also donned a white shawl. On the other hand, Lin Laishram wore a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt crafted from thick fabric and bamboo. This traditional attire was adorned with satin, velvet, gems, and glitter. Accompanying the post, Randeep Hooda wrote in the caption, “From today, we are One (with a white heart and infinity emoji).”

The nuptial rites unfolded at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal, marking the union of actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony. The couple, along with their families, had earlier visited the Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort.

During an interaction with the media, Randeep Hooda shared insights into his love story with Lin Laishram and expressed excitement about immersing himself in Manipuri traditions. “Feels very good. I felt that it was only respectful to come and marry in the bride’s tradition. However, I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that’s something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner’s culture. That’s why I am here,” he said.

Lin Laishram also recounted a story of her connection with Randeep Hooda. She shared, “We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That’s where I met him. We were friends and it’s turning into a beautiful journey.”