Ranveer Singh Aka Rocky Randhawa Looks Dashing In All-Black Ensemble

Ranveer Singh started 2023 on a good note. The actor’s latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, came out with flying colours, emerging as a box-office success. With praises pouring in for Ranveer, it looks like the actor has moved past his previous film failures—83 and Jayeshbahi Jordaar, and Cirkus. Now, seems like the Bollywood star has shifted his attention toward familial commitments. Recently, Ranveer embarked on a shopping spree with his family. In a video, currently doing the rounds on the internet, he was spotted coming out from a designer store in Mumbai, accompanied by his mother Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavani.

The video was shared along with a caption that has given rise to speculations that there might soon be a wedding at the Singh house. Most likely it might be Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavani who would begin a new chapter in her life. “Ranveer Singh with family clicked as they exit designer store in Mumbai last night, Guess who’s wedding is coming up next,” read the caption of the post.

The video captured Ranveer Singh walking down the stairs of a massive, white building, followed by his mother and sister. The actor and his mother twinned in black ensembles. His sister was dressed in a long, buttoned-up, grey denim shirt and black tights. Ranveer donned a casual T-shirt that he teamed up with a pair of thinly-striped, flared trousers. The RARKPK fame sported sleek, black-brushed hair and put on a pair of black-rimmed sunglasses to complement his outfit.

Ranveer Singh was seen helping his mother walk down the plight of stairs from the building quite carefully, holding her hand. Her sister followed behind them. He also helped her mum step inside the vehicle, before closing the door shut. After exhibiting a blink-and-you-miss-it gesture to the paparazzi, the actor too hopped onto the passenger seat of the car. The name of the store was not revealed.

The video has sparked an online discussion among fans, with fans claiming that Ranveer Singh’s shopping outing must be for his sister Ritika’s wedding. While one user guessed that it was a “Sabyasachi store” that Ranveer visited another quipped that it was surely “His sister ‘s wedding.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be filling the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming biggie Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the big screens in 2025.