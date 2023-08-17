Ranveer Singh And MC Stan Interact At AP Dhillon’s Special Screening Of ‘First Of A Kind’; Video Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. The actor who also hogged all the latest headlines, after being roped in to play Don in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, took out time on Wednesday to catch the special screening of AP Dhillon’s docuseries First Of A Kind. Besides interacting with the paparazzi, Ranveer was also seen hobnobbing with Bigg Boss winner and rapper MC Stan.

One look at the paparazzi clip shared by Instant Bollywood and one would notice Ranveer Singh engaging in a fun conversation with MC Stan. While Ranveer Singh wore an all-white outfit consisting of a satin cream suit, paired with sunglasses, MC Stan kept his look simple in a black printed t-shirt, light blue denim jeans, white shoes, black cap and a chain around their neck. In no time, the video of two stars involved in a fun banter has gone viral.

Check it out:

For the unversed, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, August 18. The four part docuseries is about the life and rise of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD.

Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four part docuseries captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamor, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind premieres in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.The special screening that was organised on Wednesday saw an attendance of names like King, Harrdy Sandhu, Salman Khan and others.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has emerged as a superhit film. After a hiatus of 7 years, Karan Johar returned as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film follows the love story between Rocky (played by Ranveer), a Punjabi boy, and Rani (played by Alia), an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their stark differences, they fall deeply in love and try to convince their families. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly also play significant roles in the movie. The movie also features exciting cameo appearances by popular stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, MC Stan is the stage name for Altaf Shaikh and he rose to fame with his performances with rappers such as Emiway Bantai and Raftaar. Some of his popular songs include Basti Ka Hasti, Insaniyat, Kal Hai Mera Show, etc.