বৃহস্পতিবার , ১০ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৬শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan In Don 3; Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi Trailer Out

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১০, ২০২৩ ১:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ranveer singh samantha


Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 22:31 IST

From Ranveer Singh unveiling his first look in Don 3, to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi trailer being out, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Farhan Akhtar has finally spilled the beans – Shah Rukh Khan won’t be making a comeback as Don in the third part of the franchise. The director, who rocked the Bollywood with Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), hinted at a fresh face taking over the Don mantle as she revealed the logo on social media on Tuesday. Now, the suave first look of Ranveer Singh as Don, is out.

For More : Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar Drops Teaser to Reveal First Look

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen sharing the screen space together in the much-awaited Kushi. The anticipation for the trailer of ‘Kushi’ has constantly been on the rise ever since the release of its soulful melodies. And having said that, the makers recently dropped the film’s trailer, which was no less than a warm hug to fans and viewers.

For More: Kushi Trailer: Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda Promise To Bring Intense Romance on Screen; Watch

About 10 years ago, at an award show, Shah Rukh Khan jokingly asked Neil Nitin Mukesh why he had three first names and no surname. While answering the question, Neil asked Shah Rukh to “shut up”, stating that his question was insulting to the actor. The video often does rounds on social media, and Neil recently spoke about it in an interview.

For More : Neil Nitin Mukesh Recalls Asking Shah Rukh Khan To ‘Shut Up’ At Award Show, Says ‘He Gave Me…’

This coming weekend, moviegoers have a wide variety of films to choose from. Four big films are hitting the big screens – Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, and Bhola Shankar. While the Hindi speaking markets feel Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 will take the lead, Rajnikanth’s Jailer will rule the box office down south.

For More : Jailer Dominates Box Office with 9 Lakh Tickets, Gadar 2 With 3 Lakh Tickets, OMG 2 Sells Out 45K Tickets

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra was in tears as he attended the last rites of his wife, Spandana Vijay Raghavendra on Wednesday, August 9. In videos surfacing online, the Kannada star couldn’t hold back his tears as he met mourners at the funeral. He was even seen breaking down when KGF star Yash hugged him. In a viral video, Yash was seen holding on to Vijay as he cried.

For More: Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra Inconsolable At Wife Spandana’s Funeral; KGF Star Yash Hugs Him

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

