রবিবার , ২৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৫ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Ranveer Singh Says ‘Baap Ban Gaya’ in First Appearance Since Welcoming Daughter with Deepika Padukone | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৯, ২০২৪ ১০:৫৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Ranveer Singh Says ‘Baap Ban Gaya’ in First Appearance Since Welcoming Daughter with Deepika Padukone | Watch


Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have welcomed a daughter.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have welcomed a daughter.

The Ambani family is hosting a grand event, United in Triumph, at their luxurious residence, Antilia, in Mumbai today. Ranveer Singh is in attendance.

The Ambani family is hosting a grand event, “United in Triumph,” at their luxurious residence, Antilia, in Mumbai today. As part of the event,ether they brought tog140 Olympians and Paralympians for the first time, celebrating their success and promoting unity in sports. Among the Bollywood celebrities in attendance are Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan, among others.

A video of new dad Ranveer Singh is now going viral, capturing his ecstatic mood as he interacts with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. In the clip, Ranveer can be seen happily shaking hands with the photographers, yelling with excitement, “Bab ban gaya re,” expressing his joy at becoming a father and welcoming a baby girl with wife and actress Deepika Padukone. Sporting his signature big smile, Ranveer posed for the cameras, dressed in a sharp black three-piece suit. He completed his look with a chain-style neckpiece, stylish glares, and a man bun, exuding his usual charm and energy. Check out the video here:

Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl. The thrilled couple took to social media to announce the happy news, sharing their immense gratitude and excitement for this new chapter in their lives. Deepika and Ranveer, who have openly expressed their eagerness for parenthood, are overjoyed with the arrival of their daughter. The proud parents took to social media with a heartwarming post that simply read, “Welcome baby girl.” Below the message were the names of Deepika and Ranveer, signaling the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

Meanwhile, United in Triumph, a landmark initiative by Mrs. Ambani, marks a historic moment in Indian sports by bringing Olympians and Paralympians together on one platform. With this, and initiatives like the India House at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Reliance Foundation continues to work towards transforming India’s Olympic future and solidifying the country’s place as a rising force in international sports.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving …Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

‘Spinner’ Travis Head stars as Australia down England to pocket ODI series | Cricket News
‘Spinner’ Travis Head stars as Australia down England to pocket ODI series | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Ranveer Singh Says ‘Baap Ban Gaya’ in First Appearance Since Welcoming Daughter with Deepika Padukone | Watch
Ranveer Singh Says ‘Baap Ban Gaya’ in First Appearance Since Welcoming Daughter with Deepika Padukone | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ছাত্র আন্দোলনে আহত শিক্ষার্থীদের সাথে কুবি উপাচার্যের মতবিনিময়
ছাত্র আন্দোলনে আহত শিক্ষার্থীদের সাথে কুবি উপাচার্যের মতবিনিময়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কুবির প্রশাসনিক পদে সাত নতুন মুখ
কুবির প্রশাসনিক পদে সাত নতুন মুখ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Annual Event to Commemorate Civilian-Led Peacebuilding in Mindanao Calls Forth Collective Action to Develop Peace

Annual Event to Commemorate Civilian-Led Peacebuilding in Mindanao Calls Forth Collective Action to Develop Peace

 Shantha Rangaswamy bats for Smriti Mandhana to be next India captain | Cricket News

Shantha Rangaswamy bats for Smriti Mandhana to be next India captain | Cricket News

 The most-searched keyword on Shaadi com is no not IAS or IPS check out what| Shaadi.com-এ সবচেয়ে বেশি সার্চ করা কী ওয়ার্ড কী…? না, আইএএস বা আইপিএস কিন্তু নয়! – News18 Bangla

The most-searched keyword on Shaadi com is no not IAS or IPS check out what| Shaadi.com-এ সবচেয়ে বেশি সার্চ করা কী ওয়ার্ড কী…? না, আইএএস বা আইপিএস কিন্তু নয়! – News18 Bangla

 নোয়াখালীর সুবর্ণচরে বন্যার্তদের মাঝে ত্রাণ নিয়ে  দাঁড়ালো কেন্দ্রীয় ছাত্রদল 

নোয়াখালীর সুবর্ণচরে বন্যার্তদের মাঝে ত্রাণ নিয়ে  দাঁড়ালো কেন্দ্রীয় ছাত্রদল 

 Indian shooters arrive in Osijek for European Championships | More sports News

Indian shooters arrive in Osijek for European Championships | More sports News

 এ কী বিপদ; আইফোন নিয়ে বিশেষ সতর্কতা জারি ভারত সরকারের, তালিকায় রয়েছে অ্যাপলের আরও প্রোডাক্ট – News18 Bangla

এ কী বিপদ; আইফোন নিয়ে বিশেষ সতর্কতা জারি ভারত সরকারের, তালিকায় রয়েছে অ্যাপলের আরও প্রোডাক্ট – News18 Bangla

 হুড়মুড়িয়ে কমবে ওজন! মেদ ঝরাতে হার মানবে যেকোনও টোটকা, এই ৩ পানীয়তেই ম্যাজিক

হুড়মুড়িয়ে কমবে ওজন! মেদ ঝরাতে হার মানবে যেকোনও টোটকা, এই ৩ পানীয়তেই ম্যাজিক

 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Return to Mumbai Post Wedding, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Makes Shocking Revelations

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Return to Mumbai Post Wedding, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Makes Shocking Revelations

 সাপ্তাহিক গেইনারের শীর্ষে এমবি ফার্মা – Corporate Sangbad

সাপ্তাহিক গেইনারের শীর্ষে এমবি ফার্মা – Corporate Sangbad

 CSK vs GT Highlights, IPL: All-round Chennai Super Kings thrash Gujarat Titans by 63 runs | Cricket News

CSK vs GT Highlights, IPL: All-round Chennai Super Kings thrash Gujarat Titans by 63 runs | Cricket News