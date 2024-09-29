The Ambani family is hosting a grand event, “United in Triumph,” at their luxurious residence, Antilia, in Mumbai today. As part of the event,ether they brought tog140 Olympians and Paralympians for the first time, celebrating their success and promoting unity in sports. Among the Bollywood celebrities in attendance are Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan, among others.

A video of new dad Ranveer Singh is now going viral, capturing his ecstatic mood as he interacts with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. In the clip, Ranveer can be seen happily shaking hands with the photographers, yelling with excitement, “Bab ban gaya re,” expressing his joy at becoming a father and welcoming a baby girl with wife and actress Deepika Padukone. Sporting his signature big smile, Ranveer posed for the cameras, dressed in a sharp black three-piece suit. He completed his look with a chain-style neckpiece, stylish glares, and a man bun, exuding his usual charm and energy. Check out the video here:

Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl. The thrilled couple took to social media to announce the happy news, sharing their immense gratitude and excitement for this new chapter in their lives. Deepika and Ranveer, who have openly expressed their eagerness for parenthood, are overjoyed with the arrival of their daughter. The proud parents took to social media with a heartwarming post that simply read, “Welcome baby girl.” Below the message were the names of Deepika and Ranveer, signaling the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

Meanwhile, United in Triumph, a landmark initiative by Mrs. Ambani, marks a historic moment in Indian sports by bringing Olympians and Paralympians together on one platform. With this, and initiatives like the India House at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Reliance Foundation continues to work towards transforming India’s Olympic future and solidifying the country’s place as a rising force in international sports.