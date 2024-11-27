Rashid Khan welcomes Mohammed Siraj to Gujarat Titans in style: ‘Ab tu hamara hua’ | Cricket News

India seamer Mohammed Siraj played seven seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan welcomed Mohammed Siraj into the fold after the franchise acquired his services during the IPL 2025 Auction. GT spent Rs 12.50 crore on the India seamer during the auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Siraj was not retained by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and with his exit now confirmed, it drew curtains on a seven-year spell at the franchise. The pacer shared an emotional farewell note on social media on Tuesday.

Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer fetch Rs 26.75 crore, Rs 23.75 crore each at IPL mega auction

GT spinner Rashid Khan, who had been retained by the franchise going into the auction, commented on Siraj’s post by saying, “Ab tu hamara huaaaa (you are now ours),” while adding heart emojis.

At the IPL Auction, GT fended off interest from Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals to bring Siraj into their squad. RCB had the option to use the Right to Match (RTM) card but decided against it.

“To my dear RCB, saat saal RCB ke saath mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai (The 7 years with RCB are close to my heart) As I take (a) look back on my time in an RCB shirt my heart is full of gratitude, love and emotion,” said Siraj in his goodbye post on Instagram.

The day I first wore the RCB jersey, I never imagined the bond we would form. From the first ball I bowled in RCB colours, to every wicket taken, every match played, every moment shared with you, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

There have been ups and downs, but through it all, one thing has been constant: your unwavering support. RCB is more than just a franchise; it’s a feeling, a heartbeat, a family that feels like home,” he added.

During the seven years with RCB, Siraj took 83 wickets in 87 matches — the third most for the franchise behind Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel.

RCB shared a farewell post on X, formerly Twitter, to thank Siraj for his contributions. They wrote, “Thank you for your service, DSP Siraj. 🫡 You were a star for us on and off the field, and on social media too. And we’ll always love you. ❤ See you on the flipside. 🥺”