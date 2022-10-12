Rashmika Mandanna Says ‘Will Miss This’ in New Pic from ‘Much-Needed’ Vacay With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is back in Mumbai after enjoying a vacation in the Maldives, where she was reportedly spending some quality time with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share that it was a “much-needed” getaway for her, and she had the time of her life.

The actress shared a stunning picture of her wearing a floral cut-out outfit. She was again wearing the same sunglasses which Vijay was seen sporting at Mumbai airport a few days back. Sharing the photo, Rashmika wrote: “Much needed get away comes to an end, can’t believe I have to say goodbye to this place!” In an Instagram story, Rashmika shared a breathtaking view from the beach holiday and wrote, “will miss this for sure…”

Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay, who were said to have broken up after two years of dating, have reportedly reignited their romance. According to a new report in ETimes, Vijay was deeply affected by the failure of his last release Liger and that’s when his connection with Rashmika rekindled. The report also suggested that the two actors had “loved each other truly until their egos had drifted them apart.” However, Vijay and Rashmika are now very much together, according to the report.

In a recent interview with us, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay. “I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded.”

