বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Rashmika Mandanna Thanks Fans For Showering Love On The Girlfriend, Says ‘Means So Much’ | Telugu Cinema News

  বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Post the film’s release, Rashmika Mandanna shared a note expressing why this project has been so special to her.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of her recent film, The Girlfriend. She took to social media to thank fans for their overwhelming response to the film. The actress shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for the appreciation and excitement. The film, produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni, also features Anu Emmanuel and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna shared poster of The Girlfriend and wrote, “Big thankyou to everyone who’s watched the film…loved it…supported it…it means soo much to us.” Recently, when she was spotted, the diva’s candid interaction with someone in the crowd drew much attention. In a video posted on Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted exiting a place while being surrounded by her fans. Although her bodyguards helped the actress to walk towards the car parked right outside the venue, she was mobbed by the crowd on all sides. At the end of the video, she was approached by a woman who asked for a selfie with her.

Take a look here:

Rashmika Mandanna’s Recent Candid Interaction Grabs Attention

The Dear Comrade actress, without any hesitation, posed for the picture and then waved towards her. She was also seen flexing her cute smile, winning many hearts online. For the day, the div wore a printed, soft peach-toned kurta, paired with minimal makeup and open tresses. Rashmika’s simple avatar and humble nature impressed social media users, who flooded the comment section with heartfelt remarks after the video was posted. The clip was captioned as “Rashmika never disappoints her fans.”

While one user called her “My favourite”, another mentioned, “Cutie.” Someone added, “My fav Rashmi ma’am.” A person hinted towards the famous dialogue from her movie, Pushpa: The Rise,” and shared, “Rashmika fire h me (I’m fire).”

Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

Ever since Rashmika starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda in two movies, titled Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, fans have been rooting for their off-screen chemistry. Since then, they have often been spotted hanging out together, adding fuel to their ongoing dating rumours.

According to multiple reports in October this year, the duo allegedly got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Afterwards, the actress even made a subtle confirmation by flaunting her diamond ring at public events. However, nothing has been confirmed by the two so far.

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published:

November 12, 2025, 19:52 IST

