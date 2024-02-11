Rashmika Mandanna To Star In Prabhas’ Spirit After Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2? Know Here

Rashmika Mandanna is likely to share the screen with Prabhas soon. If a recent report by Siasat is to be believed, Rashmika has been roped in to play the female lead in Baahubali actor’s upcoming movie ‘Spirit’. While there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now, if this comes out to be true, it will mark Rashmika and Prabhas’ first movie together.

It will also mark Rashmika Mandanna’s second movie with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She was recently seen in Vanga’s Animal, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

While not much details about Spirit are known as of now, Vanga was recently asked when would he begin shooting for the film. “The film is scheduled to go on floors in September 2024,” the filmmaker said.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is currently working for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The shooting of the film, which also stars Allu Arjun in the lead, is reportedly underway in Hyderabad. In January this year, Rashmika shared that the film will be “bigger” than its first part. She was speaking to Pinkvilla when she revealed that she had finished shooting for a song for Pushpa 2. She also mentioned that everyone in the team is working hard to make the film a hit, just like Pushpa: The Rise.

“I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that. I just shot for a song for Pushpa 2 and I was just like, ‘How are you guys thinking about this?’ Everyone is so driven to make a good film. All of us have gone all out and are enjoying the process. It’s a story that has no end, you can lead it any which way. It is fun,” she said.

Pushpa 2 will hit theatres in August this year.