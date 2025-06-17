Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Leaving Together In Same Car, Masks On; Dating Rumours Heat Up | South-cinema News

Last Updated: June 18, 2025, 04:30 IST

While neither Rashmika nor Vijay has officially confirmed the romance, their social media exchanges and joint public appearances have only intensified curiosity.

Rashmika and Vijay were seen in the same car at Mumbai airport. [Courtesy: Viral Bhayani]

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to keep fans guessing about their relationship status. On Wednesday, the rumoured couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, exiting together and leaving in the same car. Both actors kept their faces partially hidden behind masks, seated together in the backseat as the car drove off, but not before paparazzi captured the moment.

While neither Rashmika nor Vijay has officially confirmed the romance, their social media exchanges and joint public appearances have only intensified curiosity. Over the past year, fans have pointed out subtle hints including similar vacation backdrops, Rashmika being clicked outside Vijay’s home and cryptic captions on Instagram posts.

Most recently, Rashmika posted a series of stunning images in a yellow saree that had fans zooming in, not just on her look, but the background. The cozy setting was instantly recognised by some followers as matching interiors seen in Vijay’s posts. Her caption added to the frenzy. “These pictures have all of my favourites… the place, the beautiful lady who gifted me the saree, the photographer,” she wrote, prompting fans to assume Vijay clicked the pictures and his mother gifted the saree. One fan commented, “This place we have seen it before (iykyk),” while another boldly tagged Vijay saying, “Photo clicked by Vijay Deverakonda.”

Their chemistry has always been a hit, especially after their pairing in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which earned them massive fan love.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is filming Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana, set for a Diwali 2025 release, and will return as Srivalli in Pushpa 3. She also stars in Cocktail 2, The Girlfriend, Rainbow, and Ek Saath Do Do.

Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, is prepping for Kingdom, a spy thriller hitting theatres on July 4. He also has SVC 59 with Ravi Kiran Kola and VD14, a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

