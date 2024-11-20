Ravi Shastri picks two Indian players who can give Australia major headache in Border Gavaskar Trophy | Cricket News

File photo of Ravi Shastri (Getty Images)

The Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) is less than 48 hours away, and Ravi Shastri is one who knows the inside-out of a tour of Australia both as a former all-rounder and former India coach. In the latest episode of the ‘The ICC Review’, Shastri picked the Indian and Australian players to watch out for.

Australia will host India for a five-match BGT beginning Perth on November 22, where India will not just defend the trophy but also try to stay in the top two of the World Test Championship (WTC) table after conceding their top spot to Australia after the 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand.

Shastri, who was India’s coach during the historic triumphs on the last two tours of Australia, said Yashasvi Jaiswal among the batters and Jasprit Bumrah among the bowlers are the two players who would be his pick to make an impact for India.

“Jaiswal at the top because if he gets in, he can be devastating. You know he plays spin very well, he plays at his own tempo, he’s got all the shots in the book,” Shastri said.

“He’s an entertainer, so if he gets in as we’ve seen in his career already, you know he has the ability to get the big scores. You don’t hit two consecutive double hundreds, you know, just like that. You’ve got to have the hunger, you have to have the quality and the ability.”

Jaiswal announced himself in international cricket with two consecutive double hundreds in the Test series at home against England earlier this year.

Vice-captain and India’s bowling spearhead Bumrah has an enviable record in Australia, which has seen him taking 32 wickets in seven matches at an average of just 21.25.

Bumrah will lead India in the BGT opener in Perth as the team’s regular skipper Rohit Sharma won’t be available. Rohit has stayed back in India after the birth of his child earlier this month and is likely to join the team ahead of the second Test.

“I think Jasprit, no question,” said Shastri about his second pick. “Because he’s the best fast bowler in the world. There’s no question about that…and you’d expect him at this stage of his career, where at times he makes the ball talk, to be the highest wicket-taker,” said Shastri.

CUMMINS, SMITH, LYON AUSSIES TO WATCH

Among the Australia squad, Shastri said seasoned campaigners in captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins, veteran batter Steve Smith and off-spin great Nathan Lyon will be the players that can make the difference for the hosts.

Talking about Cummins, he has 35 wickets to his credit from the last eight BGT Tests at home, averagint 23.14.

Putting Lyon in the same bracket, Shastri said you can’t “take your eye” off a man who has always troubled India, both in India and at home.

“Pat Cummins will be at you. He’s relentless. I mean, don’t take your eye off Nathan Lyon because he has a fantastic record against India, both at home and away. So he’ll be someone to watch but Pat Cummins because if Australia have to damage early doors and then later on, it will be Cummins,” Shastri reckoned.

Picking Smith as his choice among the Australian batting unit, Shastri said: “Steve Smith because of his experience, because of his past record; and he’s at that stage of his career where he needs a challenge. He needs a challenge, and I think he’ll be up for it,” said the 1983 World Cup winner.

“It could be his final series against India, so that’s another way to look at it. And just seeing his form in that couple of games against Pakistan makes me think in that fashion. And it’s again, with these players, the Kohlis, the Smiths, it’s how you start,” he added.

Shastri felt India need to put pressure on Smith early in the series because if he gets going in the first 2-3 innings, he will continue to plunder runs.

“In the first three innings of the series, if he gets away with a hundred, then they’ll keep badgering you. I think India will have to come hard; they’ll have to be tight and they’ll have to keep the pressure on. They have to be relentless with Smith early.”