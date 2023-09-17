রবিবার , ১৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২রা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Record shattering win! India break these records in crushing Asia Cup victory | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a dominant display, India clinched their 8th Asia Cup title by thrashing defending champions Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. Mohammed Siraj played a stellar role, recording his career-best figures of 6-21, which included a remarkable four-wicket haul in a single over, at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.
Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka’s innings crumbled as they were bowled out for a mere 50 runs in just 15.2 overs.The Sri Lankan scorecard painted a dismal picture with five batsmen failing to score a run, and Siraj emerged as the chief architect of their downfall.India easily reached the target in just 6.1 overs without losing a wicket, providing a timely morale boost as they prepare to host the World Cup next month.
India broke numerous records during the course of their thumping 10-wicket win.
* India’s victory in just 6.1 overs while chasing 51 to win was the biggest win in ODIs for them in terms of balls remaining (263). Their last biggest victory in terms of ball remaining (231) was against Kenya in Bloemfontein in 2001.
* India’s victory in the Asia Cup final also amongst the biggest wins in an ODI final in terms of balls remaining (263). Australia (226 balls remaining) held the previous record against England in Sydney 2003.
* This win was India’s second 10-wicket victory in an ODI final. The last time they recorded a 10-wicket win in an ODI final was against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in 1998.
* This match features third on the list among the shortest ODI in terms of ball bowled (129). Sri Lankan innings folded for 15.2 overs while India chased down the target in 6.1 overs.
* Sri Lanka’s 50 all out was the lowest score India have bowled out an opposition in ODIs ever. The previous lowest total against India in ODIs was 58 by Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014.
* It was also the lowest totals in an ODI final. India’s 54 all out against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 2000 was the previous lowest total.





