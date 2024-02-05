Rejected 75 Films In 2 Years To Prepare For HanuMan: Actor Teja Sajja

Riding high on the monstrous success of his superhero sci-fi film HanuMan, actor Teja Sajja is currently the talk of the town. The actor took everyone by surprise through his performance in the film, helmed by Prasanth Varma. Recently, Teja, in an interview with Telugu123, shared the sacrifice and hard work that went into making the film. The actor also revealed that he rejected around 75 films in the last two years to contribute with his heart and soul to the film.

Reflecting on the hardships faced by him and the team while making the film, Teja Sajja said, “Before we started, we wanted to crack the desi superhero look. I did 25 look tests, usually an actor does two or three and finalises one. Once we started shooting, it was a very strenuous process for action sequences. There are no head replacement shots like in big-budget films. Every stunt in the film was performed by me, even including underwater sequences. We didn’t have the budget, so I learnt scuba diving. We figured other ways to do crane shots.”

Teja continued to add how he rejected other films in the last two and a half years for HanuMan and narrated, “I did only this film. There were many other opportunities I must have rejected, about 70-75 that came my way in this journey. At least 15 would have been considerably decent projects. I was always committed to HanuMan.”

HanuMan is a superhero flick that reached the theatres on January 12. Made on a small budget, the film managed to garner over Rs 200 crore. The film was also showered with applause for the smart use of VFX. It marked the second collaboration between director Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja. Their first project together was the 2021 action comedy film Zombie Reddy.

HanuMan also featured Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, and Vennela Kishore among others in prominent roles. The film, in its end, also promised a sequel titled Jai HanuMan.