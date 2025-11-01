শনিবার, ০১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:১১ অপরাহ্ন
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত Bigg Boss 19: Komal Pandey Slams Tanya Mittal For Body Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, Calls Her 'Ultimate Pick-Me' | Television News Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after 22-year career: 'Tennis gave me a purpose when I was lost' | Tennis News বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ? Ajith Kumar On Enduring 29 Surgeries: 'I'm Not Easy To Live With, But Shalini Has Been Supportive' | Regional Cinema News Relief for India! Why MCG's wrecker-in-chief Josh Hazlewood is not playing the third T20I in Hobart | Cricket News কেনিয়ায় প্লেন বিধ্বস্তে ১১ জনের মৃত্যু ফিলিস্তিনি বন্দিকে নির্যাতনের ভিডিও ফাঁস, শীর্ষ ইসরায়েলি জেনারেলের পদত্যাগ Not Neelam Giri Or Kunickaa Sadanand, But This Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Faced Eviction On Weekend Ka Vaar অবাধ, সুষ্ঠু, নিরপেক্ষ নির্বাচনের সর্বোত্তম পদ্ধতি পিআর: মুজিবুর রহমান
খেলাধুলা

Relief for India! Why MCG’s wrecker-in-chief Josh Hazlewood is not playing the third T20I in Hobart | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Relief for India! Why MCG’s wrecker-in-chief Josh Hazlewood is not playing the third T20I in Hobart | Cricket News


Australia’s Josh Hazlewood (center) (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Australia’s wrecker-in-chief Josh Hazlewood, who tore through India’s batting lineup with a masterclass in control and bounce at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, will not feature in the third T20 International in Hobart on Sunday. The decision, though strategic, comes as a massive sigh of relief for India’s top order still recovering from his hostile spell that dismantled them for 125 in the second game.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Hazlewood’s searing accuracy and steep bounce proved too hot to handle for the Indian batters, as the tall quick returned with figures of 3 for 13, setting up Australia’s four-wicket win. His unerring ability to hit the hard length made scoring nearly impossible — something that even India’s best, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, struggled to counter.

Abhishek Sharma press conference: On tough Australian conditions, Harshit Rana’s fight

With the Ashes Test series starting later this month, Cricket Australia decided to rest Hazlewood to ensure he is fully fit for the gruelling five-match contest. He won’t be part of the remainder of the five-match series.“It would obviously be a relief. I have never faced such bowling,” admitted India opener Abhishek Sharma after the game at MCG, praising the Australian speedster’s relentless precision.Hazlewood’s absence, however, could test Australia’s bowling depth as they turn to Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, or Sean Abbott to fill the void.

Poll

Do you think Josh Hazlewood’s absence will significantly benefit India’s batting lineup?

For India, it’s an opportunity to regroup and iron out their batting flaws — especially against the moving ball. The smaller side boundaries at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval might also encourage a more aggressive batting approach.Yet, one question continues to dominate the pre-match chatter — the omission of Arshdeep Singh. Despite being India’s leading T20I wicket-taker with 101 scalps, the left-arm seamer once again finds himself on the sidelines. Speaking on his YouTube channel, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had voiced his frustration, saying, “If Jasprit Bumrah is playing, then Arshdeep Singh’s name should be second on the list of seamers. If Bumrah isn’t playing, then Arshdeep should be first.”As India seek balance and redemption after the MCG collapse, Hazlewood’s absence might just offer the breathing space they need — but unless the team management rethinks its strategy, the “Arshdeep question” will only grow louder.





