Relief for India! Why MCG’s wrecker-in-chief Josh Hazlewood is not playing the third T20I in Hobart | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australia’s wrecker-in-chief Josh Hazlewood, who tore through India’s batting lineup with a masterclass in control and bounce at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, will not feature in the third T20 International in Hobart on Sunday. The decision, though strategic, comes as a massive sigh of relief for India’s top order still recovering from his hostile spell that dismantled them for 125 in the second game.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Hazlewood’s searing accuracy and steep bounce proved too hot to handle for the Indian batters, as the tall quick returned with figures of 3 for 13, setting up Australia’s four-wicket win. His unerring ability to hit the hard length made scoring nearly impossible — something that even India’s best, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, struggled to counter.

With the Ashes Test series starting later this month, Cricket Australia decided to rest Hazlewood to ensure he is fully fit for the gruelling five-match contest. He won’t be part of the remainder of the five-match series.“It would obviously be a relief. I have never faced such bowling,” admitted India opener Abhishek Sharma after the game at MCG, praising the Australian speedster’s relentless precision.Hazlewood’s absence, however, could test Australia’s bowling depth as they turn to Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, or Sean Abbott to fill the void.

For India, it’s an opportunity to regroup and iron out their batting flaws — especially against the moving ball. The smaller side boundaries at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval might also encourage a more aggressive batting approach.Yet, one question continues to dominate the pre-match chatter — the omission of Arshdeep Singh. Despite being India’s leading T20I wicket-taker with 101 scalps, the left-arm seamer once again finds himself on the sidelines. Speaking on his YouTube channel, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had voiced his frustration, saying, “If Jasprit Bumrah is playing, then Arshdeep Singh’s name should be second on the list of seamers. If Bumrah isn’t playing, then Arshdeep should be first.”As India seek balance and redemption after the MCG collapse, Hazlewood’s absence might just offer the breathing space they need — but unless the team management rethinks its strategy, the “Arshdeep question” will only grow louder.