Remember S/O Satyamurthy Child Artist Baby Vernika? Here’s How She Looks Now

image 2024 06 15t173229.090 2024 06 ea9215fcca72a35999b39d08dac2e8cc


Baby Vernika last acted in Nannaku Prematho.

Vernika is all grown up now and was seen entertaining the audience with her dance moves.

Telugu cinema viewers will surely remember the Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun starrer film S/O Satyamurthy. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this film earned accolades for its novel concept, brilliant acting and other aspects as well. Amongst S/O Satyamurthy’s cast, child artist Baby Vernika had charmed the audience with her innocence and acting. She played the role of Allu Arjun’s daughter. Now, 9 years since the film’s release, Vernika is all grown up and has been entertaining the audience with her dance moves. In a recent viral clip, she is seen dancing to the track Sooseki from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

As of now, makers have unveiled only Sooseki’s lyrical video, which is a behind-the-scenes clip of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna at their candid best. Vernika has carefully copied Rashmika in terms of attire, that is wearing a black shirt and draping a dupatta over it. She can also be seen moving her hand on her neck in the same way that Allu Arjun does in Pushpa: The Rise.

Social media users appreciated the dance performance and one of them wrote that she resembled former actress and producer Charmme Kaur. Others asked for Vernika’s Instagram ID but none of them had an idea about it.

During the promotions of S/O Satyamurthy, Vernika was invited to one of the talk shows aired on the television channel Gemini TV. In this show, she lavished praise on the actors Arjun and Samantha. A clip of this show has been uploaded on YouTube but the programme and the anchor’s name have not been mentioned.

Besides S/O Satyamurthy, Vernika also became a part of the film Nannaku Prematho directed by Sukumar. Jr NTR and Rakul Preet Singh played the lead roles in this film starring an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Rajeev Kanakala and others.

As of now, there is no information regarding Vernika’s upcoming films or serials.

