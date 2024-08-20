Revathy on Hema Committee Report: ‘A Long Road Ahead to Make Malayalam Cinema Safer for Women’

The Kerala government on Monday released the much-anticipated Hema Committee report, shedding light on the systemic assault and harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The Hema Commission, led by former High Court judge Justice Hema, alongside veteran actor Sharada and retired IAS officer KB Valsala Kumari, was established in 2017 following an assault case that implicated actor Dileep. The report’s findings expose the alarming conditions within an industry often celebrated for its quality cinema.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, actor, filmmaker, and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) member Revathy shared her thoughts on the report, calling for collective action to create a safer environment for women in the industry.

When asked about her first reaction to the report, Revathy expressed a mix of relief and resolve. “I am happy,” she said. “This is the first time any state government has made this possible. Though it’s delayed, it has happened. A study of this kind has never happened with regard to the film industry. In that way, it’s very good. But I realise there is a long road ahead. Now we have to work hand-in-hand with the government and the film bodies to understand how to make it a safer place.”

Revathy acknowledged the challenges posed by the state government’s five-year delay in publishing the report but remained focused on the path forward. “I am sure they had their reasons,” she stated. “It’s not that I am negating the pressure and mental stress that all of us have gone through. But see now, what has happened, has happened. Reading this entire report is going to be quite tough. I haven’t even opened the first page to read it. We personally know the kind of things that have been happening.”

The government has already begun taking steps towards change. Revathy highlighted the significance of a court order mandating that every production company in the Malayalam film industry must establish an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). “This has never happened in any industry in India,” she remarked. “Even now, they don’t understand what this ICC can do and how powerful it can be if it is formed properly by the right people.”

Revathy emphasised the importance of collaboration and education moving forward. “Now, more importantly, it will be about how we are going to work with the film bodies and also sensitise the people who are working in the film industry. Because instead of pushing things under the carpet, we need to face it. Unless we face it, we cannot make our workplace a safe space,” she concluded.