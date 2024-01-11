বৃহস্পতিবার , ১১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৭শে পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rhythm Sangwan bags India’s 16th quota place in shooting for Paris Olympics | More sports News

NEW DELHI: Rhythm Sangwan made history by becoming the 16th Indian shooter to secure a quota place for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She achieved this feat by winning a bronze medal in the 25m sports pistol category at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta on Thursday.
This success ensures that India will be sending its largest-ever shooting contingent to the Paris Olympics, surpassing the previous record of 15 shooters at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Jakarta has proven to be a favorable venue for Indian shooters, with three athletes — Esha Singh, Varun Tomar (both in 10m air pistol), and now Rhythm—securing quota slots for the country during the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. The strong performances highlight India’s growing prowess in the sport of shooting on the international stage.

Third medal for Rhythm in Olympic Qualifiers
The 20-year-old Rhythm, hailing from Haryana, played a crucial role in securing a Paris quota for India by winning a bronze medal in the 25m sports pistol category at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. Rhythm, part of the gold-winning team at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year alongside Esha and Manu Bhaker, displayed her prowess by shooting a score of 28 in the final.
Although she settled for the bronze medal, Rhythm’s third-place finish was significant as the gold and silver medalists, Yang Jiin (41) and Kim Yeji (32) from Korea, were ineligible for Olympic quota spots.
This achievement marks Rhythm’s third medal in the ongoing Asian Olympic Qualifiers. Earlier in the week, she secured a third position in the 10m air pistol event, where Esha Singh clinched the gold. Additionally, Rhythm won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Arjun Singh Cheema on Tuesday, further solidifying her contributions to India’s success in the qualifiers.
An Olympic quota place had eluded Rhythm on Monday after Pakistan’s Kishmala Talat had won the silver in 10m air pistol. But, on Thursday, Rhythm was happy she could get the monkey off her back.
It’s all because of my coach: Rhythm
Rhythm credited her personal coach Vineet Kumar for the success in the Qualifiers.
“I am really happy that I won the bronze medal and could win the quota for my country,” Rhythm said after the match.
“I would like to thank my personal coach Vineet Kumar. It’s all because of him I’m here today. I would also like to thank all my supporters out there,” said the affable shooter.
‘Bronze medal holds a special place’
Asked which of the three medals she prided the most, Rhythm said all the medals here were close to her heart but the fact that the bronze on Thursday also earned India an Olympic quota made it special.
“I think all of them (three medals here) hold a special place in my heart. But, yes, I mean I could do this for my country… I could win the quota for my country, so, yes, it holds a special place. Thank you Vineet sir, keep your blessings,” she said.
Rhythm shot two rapid-fire series of 100 on Monday to qualify for the final with a top score of 588. She then had 28 hits out of her first 35 targets, finishing behind the Korean pair, who were ineligible for quotas in the event.
That released two quota slots for other shooters and Rhythm earned one.
Rhythm began the day placing fifth after the first precision round on Wednesday, coming up with a near-perfect second rapid-fire round. Her 298 out of 300 propelled her to 588, three clear of Yeji Kim, the first of three Koreans to enter the top eight.
(With PTI inputs)





