শুক্রবার , ৭ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৪শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Richa Chadha Slams People for Hating on Heeramandi Actor Sharmin Segal: ‘Aise Chatkare Leke Troll…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৭, ২০২৪ ৯:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sharmin segal richa chadha heeramandi 2024 05 f4f0ed19a229807f88248ddee8221b98


Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal played the roles of Lajjo and Alamzeb, respectively, in Heeramandi. (Photos: Instagram)

Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal played the roles of Lajjo and Alamzeb, respectively, in Heeramandi. (Photos: Instagram)

Richa Chadha has come out in support of Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal, who is being incessantly trolled for her poor performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series.

Actress Richa Chadha has reacted strongly to incessant trolling of her Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal for her “poor performance” in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Netflix series. Sharmin, who played the role of Alamzeb in Heeramandi, has been receiving hate comments for holding the same expression throughout the show. Now, Richa has come out in her support and slammed those who are hating on Bhansali’s niece.

Richa took to her Instagram story to issue a strongly-worded statement alongside a screenshot of a negative comment by a user who requested her to not return to the show as it was “specially made for an emotionless hamming Nepo kid.” “For the past month, whenever I have been able to keep track and be vigilant enough, I have been deleting negative comments about a co-star that appear in my comments section,” Richa wrote. “Guys? Offer constructive criticism, but this much visceral hate? It’s one thing to reject someone’s performance, theek hai! Mat karo pasand, aapka haq hai. Par aise chatkare le ke troll toh mat karo? Please? Out of context interview clips (That too from a legit roast, y’all are using). Why?”

She continued, “I know it’s tempting to jump on a trend, but to make another human being click bait? I think we can all do better than that, be better than that. Be kind. Please. It can affect someone’s mental health. A big election just happened, there’s a heat wave on, there’s so much going on in the world! Please move on?”

whatsapp image 2024 06 06 at 10.30.44 am 2024 06 367c7530790c485ed2a95edffeb25e87
A screenshot of Richa Chadha’s story defending Sharmin Segal.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Sharmin opened up about receiving severe criticism for her performance in the show. She said, “The audience is the king at the end of the day. And as a creative person, it’s very important to acknowledge that. They have a right to their opinion – positive or negative. That’s one thing that gives me perspective and allows me to be okay.”

The 28-year-old star revealed that she chose to stay away from all kinds of conversations surrounding her character Alamzeb following the release of Heeramandi and it was only a few weeks ago that she decided to finally read up on everything. “There was a point when I was not looking at many things [reviews] but then slowly, I realised that I was also missing out on a lot of love that I was getting. I’ve now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all. The audience’s opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself,” she said.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg kota sdj
মুক্তিযোদ্ধা কোটার বিরুদ্ধে চবি শিক্ষার্থীদের মানববন্ধন
বাংলাদেশ
1717731861 photo
Watch: Pakistan’s Azam Khan gives ‘deadly stare’ to abusive fan after dismissal against USA | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
sharmin segal richa chadha heeramandi 2024 05 f4f0ed19a229807f88248ddee8221b98
Richa Chadha Slams People for Hating on Heeramandi Actor Sharmin Segal: ‘Aise Chatkare Leke Troll…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm gbma
গিগাবাইট মার্কেটিং এক্সিলেন্স এওয়ার্ড পেলো স্মার্ট টেকনোলজিস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
studio project 6 27 162998450616x9 16

টিভিতে আসছে বদল! OnePlus আনতে চলেছে ৫০ ইঞ্চির স্মার্টটিভি! জানুন

 snail speed ecommerce ecommerce barta

মোবাইল ইন্টারনেটের গতিতে বাংলাদেশের অবস্থান ১৩৫ তম

 1655909807 photo

Ranji Trophy Final: I trust myself to do well whenever I go out there, says Yashasvi Jaiswal | Cricket News

 Upazilla Election And BNP LogoFinal 23 01 2024

উপজেলা নির্বাচনে কৌশলে অংশ নেবে বিএনপি!

 win

লঞ্চ হল Windows 11, নতুন OS কেমন? জেনে নিন বিশদে!| How is Windows 11 review of it– News18 Bangla

 rakhi swant

‘Bhagwan Aisa Pati Kisi Ko Na De’

 New Project 57

শীতকালে কি টক দই খাওয়া নিরাপদ, জেনে নিন

 kader vai metro issue

বিএনপি নেতারা মানসিক ট্রমায় ভুগছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 wm mahmudur rahman manna pic

রাবির গাছতলায় ক্লাস সারাদেশে ছড়িয়ে দেওয়ার আহ্বান মান্নার

 wm Iran attack on Israel

হামলা শুরু ইরানের, ইসরাইলজুড়ে বাজছে সাইরেন