Richa Chadha Slams People for Hating on Heeramandi Actor Sharmin Segal: ‘Aise Chatkare Leke Troll…’

Actress Richa Chadha has reacted strongly to incessant trolling of her Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal for her “poor performance” in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Netflix series. Sharmin, who played the role of Alamzeb in Heeramandi, has been receiving hate comments for holding the same expression throughout the show. Now, Richa has come out in her support and slammed those who are hating on Bhansali’s niece.

Richa took to her Instagram story to issue a strongly-worded statement alongside a screenshot of a negative comment by a user who requested her to not return to the show as it was “specially made for an emotionless hamming Nepo kid.” “For the past month, whenever I have been able to keep track and be vigilant enough, I have been deleting negative comments about a co-star that appear in my comments section,” Richa wrote. “Guys? Offer constructive criticism, but this much visceral hate? It’s one thing to reject someone’s performance, theek hai! Mat karo pasand, aapka haq hai. Par aise chatkare le ke troll toh mat karo? Please? Out of context interview clips (That too from a legit roast, y’all are using). Why?”

She continued, “I know it’s tempting to jump on a trend, but to make another human being click bait? I think we can all do better than that, be better than that. Be kind. Please. It can affect someone’s mental health. A big election just happened, there’s a heat wave on, there’s so much going on in the world! Please move on?”

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Sharmin opened up about receiving severe criticism for her performance in the show. She said, “The audience is the king at the end of the day. And as a creative person, it’s very important to acknowledge that. They have a right to their opinion – positive or negative. That’s one thing that gives me perspective and allows me to be okay.”

The 28-year-old star revealed that she chose to stay away from all kinds of conversations surrounding her character Alamzeb following the release of Heeramandi and it was only a few weeks ago that she decided to finally read up on everything. “There was a point when I was not looking at many things [reviews] but then slowly, I realised that I was also missing out on a lot of love that I was getting. I’ve now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all. The audience’s opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself,” she said.