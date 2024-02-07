বুধবার , ৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৪শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ricky Ponting appointed head coach of Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket season 2 | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৭, ২০২৪ ১০:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1707280002 photo



msid 107474736,imgsize 32032

NEW DELHI: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been named as the head coach of Washington Freedom ahead of the upcoming second season of Major League Cricket (MLC), marking a significant development in American cricket.
The franchise made the announcement on X, expressing excitement about Ponting’s leadership and the transformation he is set to bring to American cricket.Ponting replaced Greg Shipperd, under whose guidance Freedom finished third in the inaugural season of MLC.
Ponting, eager to embark on this new cricketing journey in the United States, expressed his enthusiasm in a statement, highlighting the rising popularity of cricket in the country.
Ponting praised the efforts of everyone involved with Washington Freedom and emphasized his readiness to build on Shipperd’s groundwork for the coming season.
Michael Klinger, CNSW head of male T20 cricket and general manager of cricket at Washington Freedom, emphasized the significance of Ponting’s arrival, believing it will have a substantial impact on MLC and cricket in the US.
Klinger lauded Ponting’s reputation as a respected coach with a keen eye for talent, expressing confidence in his ability to bring out the best in players.
Freedom owner Sanjay Govil reflected on the success of MLC’s inaugural season and articulated the franchise’s aspirations to elevate cricket in the USA. Govil emphasized the need for a figure of unmatched stature and expertise, highlighting Ponting’s appointment as a crucial step in realizing their ambitions for the future.
Ponting’s appointment adds a new dimension to the burgeoning cricket landscape in the United States, promising an exciting chapter for Washington Freedom and Major League Cricket as they strive to make an impact on the global cricketing stage.

Sachin Tendulkar shares video of his meeting with die-hard fan on road, says love from people makes life so special

(With input from ANI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Ex UP Chair Jailed 10 Years 06 02 2024
জাল স্ট্যাম্প বিক্রি: সাবেক ইউপি চেয়ারম্যানের কারাদণ্ড
বাংলাদেশ
1707280002 photo
Ricky Ponting appointed head coach of Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket season 2 | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 02 07t093254.963 2024 02 57714c340b7590571aa80abe3c42255e
Young Kiara Advani Does Bharatnatyam Steps In A Tutu, Rides A Kick-On Scooter In Viral Video; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240207 WA0001
সাংবাদিক দুলাল হোসাইনের দ্বিতীয় মৃত্যু বার্ষিকী আজ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20230826 WA0001

জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে প্রথম বর্ষের ক্লাস শুরু ৩ সেপ্টেম্বর

 received 1091246468332825

পানির মূল্যবৃদ্ধির সিদ্ধান্ত জনগনের গলার ফাঁস : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 wm du student league

ভর্তি পরীক্ষার পরিস্থিতি ব্যাহত করলে প্রতিহত করবে ঢাবি ছাত্রলীগ

 Porimoni29

মামলা বাতিল চেয়ে পরীমণির আবেদনের আদেশ মঙ্গলবার – Corporate Sangbad

 1676092607 photo

India vs Australia 1st Test Live cricket score, Day 3: India lead go past 150

 xi biden1

বালিতে বাইডেন- শি জিনপিং বৈঠক

 Image Nagad Distributors

ডিস্ট্রিবিউটর্স মিট-২০২২ আয়োজন করল নগদ

 RN spining mills 6440863912012016070

রোববার স্পট মার্কেটে যাচ্ছে আর এন স্পিন – Corporate Sangbad

 b6b95e3f 31e2 4dc0 b20f cf63eecdfcf4

International NGO and Solidarity Announce Statement Calling for Ceasing the Acts of Aggression in Israel-Hamas War

 1649620223 photo

IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights: Hetmyer, Chahal help Royals edge Lucknow by 3 runs | Cricket News