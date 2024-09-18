Ricky Ponting is new Punjab Kings head coach: Source | Cricket News







MUMBAI: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is set to return to the IPL in 2025, this time as the Punjab Kings head coach. The Punjab Kings are yet to win an IPL title since the inception of the high-profile T20 league in 2008. Ponting has replaced Englishman Trevor Bayliss, who was the franchise’s head coach for the past two IPL seasons, during which the Mohali-based side failed to reach the playoffs.

It is learnt that the Australian legend, who was the Delhi Capitals for the past seven years since joining the franchise in 2018, and the Mumbai Indians before that, was in talks with three IPL teams, before finalising a deal with the Mohali-based side.

The Punjab Kings are likely to make a formal announcement regarding Ponting’s appointment as their new head coach soon, even as a source in the franchise confirmed the development.

Under Ponting, the Delhi Capitals reached their maiden IPL final in 2020, and overall reached the playoffs thrice-in 2019 & 2021 too.

Recently, the 49-year-old, while speaking on Sky Sports Podcast following his title-winning stint with Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket , revealed that he has no intentions of taking up an international coaching role, but did appear enthusiastic about the potential opportunities from the Indian Premier League on the way after leaving DC.

“An international role is not where I am right now. The last two years have been a lot busier than I wanted. This year I have coached in the MLC as well which was a lot of fun. I’ll continue to do that. That was just three and a half weeks. I finished up with DC as well so there might be a few other opportunities coming in the IPL in the next few weeks. We’ll see,” he said.

Ponting has currently been commentating in the England versus Australia limited overs series in the UK.









