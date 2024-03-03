Rihanna Steals Orry’s Pearl Earrings In THIS Funny Video From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Gala

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, later this year. Ahead of that, the soon-to-be couple are hosting an iconic 3-days long pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, that is being attended by Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani among others. On Day 1, global pop star Rihanna had put up a stellar performance for the guests. Following her concert, Rihanna not only joined Janhvi Kapoor on the dance floor but also stole Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani’s earrings. Confused? We got you covered!

On Saturday, popular Instagram handle Diet Sabya shared a clip on their timeline, which featured Orry and Rihanna laughing and sharing a hilarious moment. Rihanna held Orry’s pearl earrings in her palms and Orry went on to give the ‘Umbrella’ singer a hug, amid people in the backdrop revealing in celebration. The caption of the post read, “RiRi Stole Orry’s crystal earrings lmao!!”

Take a look:

From Rihanna’s electrifying performance on Day 1 to Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg showing up in jungle-themed clothes on Day 2, the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar are making headlines for their standout moments. There are more on the way with performances by world-renowned illusionist David Blaine and top Indian artistes such as Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh lined up for Saturday.

Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, sports stars, heads of states and business tycoons from India and abroad have descended onto the Reliance township for the three-day pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant. While Anant is the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd chief managing director Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, Radhika is the younger daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant.

For the grand pre-wedding celebrations, which began on Friday (March 1), several top celebrities and business leaders included Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, popstar Rihanna, former US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, cricketers Rashid Khan and Suryakumar Yadav, former cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor among others.