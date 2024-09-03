Rishabh Pant gears up for red-ball comeback in Duleep Trophy – Watch | Cricket News

Pant emphasized his commitment with the caption: “I try not to have expectations because they can tend to tear you apart.I try to work as hard as I possibly can and give every ounce of a hundred percent & keep learning from it. #RP17.”
After the accident, Pant returned during the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading the Delhi Capitals. The team finished sixth, narrowly missing the playoffs with seven wins and seven losses. Pant was the top run-scorer for his team, accumulating 446 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate over 155, including three half-centuries.Pant’s impact extends to international cricket, playing a vital role in India’s ICC T20 World Cup-winning campaign. He was the third-highest run-getter for India with 171 runs at an average of 24.42, also setting a record for the most dismissals (14) by a wicketkeeper in a single T20 World Cup edition. His contributions were crucial in ending India’s 13-year ICC World Cup drought.
The Duleep Trophy will see Pant representing India B, with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting on September 19. As one of India’s leading red-ball batters, Pant is known for delivering decisive performances.
Since his Test debut in 2018, Pant has played 33 Tests, scoring 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67, with a strike rate surpassing 73. His record includes five centuries and 11 fifties, with a top score of 159*.
Fans are eagerly anticipating Pant’s participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, beginning on November 22. Pant has an impressive record in Australia, scoring 624 runs in seven matches at an average of over 62, including a century and two half-centuries, with a career-best score coming against the Aussies.
As Pant prepares for his return to red-ball cricket, his performance in the Duleep Trophy will be closely monitored by both selectors and fans, who are keen to see him back in top form.