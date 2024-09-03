Rishabh Pant gears up for red-ball comeback in Duleep Trophy – Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has started training for his red-ball comeback in the Duleep Trophy , beginning on September 5. Pant, who recovered from a car accident in December 2022, shared a training video on Instagram, featuring his customary shots.Pant emphasized his commitment with the caption: “I try not to have expectations because they can tend to tear you apart.I try to work as hard as I possibly can and give every ounce of a hundred percent & keep learning from it. #RP17.”After the accident, Pant returned during the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading the Delhi Capitals . The team finished sixth, narrowly missing the playoffs with seven wins and seven losses. Pant was the top run-scorer for his team, accumulating 446 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate over 155, including three half-centuries.Pant’s impact extends to international cricket , playing a vital role in India’s ICC T20 World Cup-winning campaign. He was the third-highest run-getter for India with 171 runs at an average of 24.42, also setting a record for the most dismissals (14) by a wicketkeeper in a single T20 World Cup edition. His contributions were crucial in ending India’s 13-year ICC World Cup drought.

The Duleep Trophy will see Pant representing India B, with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting on September 19. As one of India’s leading red-ball batters, Pant is known for delivering decisive performances.

Since his Test debut in 2018, Pant has played 33 Tests, scoring 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67, with a strike rate surpassing 73. His record includes five centuries and 11 fifties, with a top score of 159*.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Pant’s participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, beginning on November 22. Pant has an impressive record in Australia, scoring 624 runs in seven matches at an average of over 62, including a century and two half-centuries, with a career-best score coming against the Aussies.

As Pant prepares for his return to red-ball cricket, his performance in the Duleep Trophy will be closely monitored by both selectors and fans, who are keen to see him back in top form.