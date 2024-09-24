Rishabh Pant: ‘Keep him quiet’: Pat Cummins warns Australia about India’s game-changer ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australian captain Pat Cummins highlighted the need to contain Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy . He described Pant as a major game-changer for India. The five-match Test series begins on November 22 in Perth.Pant has been a crucial player for India, especially noted for his aggressive batting, which has been effective against Australia.Pant made a notable comeback in a Test against Bangladesh, scoring 109 runs in the second innings, helping India to a 280-run victory.Cummins compared Pant’s playing style to Australia’s own Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. He said, “Look, I think every team has one or two of those players who can take the game on. We have Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. I think with those guys, you know they’re going to be aggressive. You miss your area a little bit and they can take the game on.”Cummins acknowledged Pant’s skill in playing difficult shots, stating, “Someone like Rishabh Pant might play a reverse lap, and it’s an incredible shot. That’s just a part of who he is. We’ve become accustomed to it nowadays because some of those ridiculous shots are a bit more common.”He also emphasized Pant’s influence in the previous series against Australia, adding, “He is someone who has had a big influence on a couple of series. Got to try to keep him quiet.”With both teams in form and preparing, the series promises intense competition.