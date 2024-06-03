সোমবার , ৩ জুন ২০২৪ | ২০শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Riteish Deshmukh Gets Mobbed By Young Fans As He Returns To Mumbai With Genelia D'Souza, Kids | Watch

riteish 2024 06 9ce048b15315b048ad8c680a858a9049


Riteish at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Riteish at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Riteish obliged his fans as he patiently posed for the photos before joining his family.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza and their kids recently returned to Mumbai after their vacation. As the family was exiting the Mumbai airport, Riteish was mobbed by young fans who wanted to take a photo with their favourite actor. Riteish and Genelia’s kids also left fans impressed with how they politely the media.

Riteish and Genelia landed in Mumbai recently and as they made their way out of the airport, the actor was greeted by several young fans. Riteish obliged his fans as he patiently posed for the photos before joining his family. Watch here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will soon be seen in Housefull 5. Bollywood Hungama recently reported that it is set on a cruise ship. Talking about the fifth part, the source disclosed, “With Housefull 5, it seems like the makers are taking the madness level many notches higher by setting the story on a ship. And one can’t leave the ship as it’s presumably in the sea. Hence, these characters will have no choice but to face each other, causing confusion and lots of entertainment.”

For now, only two names have been confirmed for Housefull 5 – Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. There are rumours that John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol are also likely to be a part of the upcoming movie.

The makers of Housefull 5 had earlier issued an official statement about the film’s casting and urged everyone not to speculate anything as of now. “There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in Housefull 5, we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage. We will officially announce the star cast soon,” the statement released by Nadiadwala Grandson read.

Akshay Kumar has started shooting for Housefull 5. It is one of the most popular comedy film franchises. Earlier an official announcement was made that the film would be releasing on Diwali 2024 but now it will release on June 6, 2025.

