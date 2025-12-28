Riteish Deshmukh Praises Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna; Dhruv Rathee Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor Thumbnail Row | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 28, 2025, 21:51 IST

Riteish Deshmukh called Gaurav Khanna a truly deserving winner of Bigg Boss 19. In other news, Dhruv Rathee reacted to Janhvi Kapoor thumbnail backlash.

Gaurav Khanna has been making headlines since he lifted the trophy of the latest season of Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 19. The actor has been receiving praise for his game, and the newest to express heartfelt appreciation and applause for Gaurav’s inspiring journey on the reality show Bigg Boss 19 is Riteish Deshmukh. Speaking at the recently held Reliance Family Day event, which was hosted by Gaurav Khanna himself, Riteish highlighted how Gaurav stood out in a season filled with intense drama, shifting alliances, and unpredictable twists.

A YouTube thumbnail has sparked a full-blown online storm. Social media timelines have been buzzing after Dhruv Rathee used a before-and-after image of Janhvi Kapoor in the thumbnail of his video on ‘fake beauty’. The backlash grew louder when some users claimed the video was a response to Janhvi’s recent post supporting Bangladeshi Hindus. As the speculation snowballed, Rathee released another video to directly address the claims and shut down what he called a misleading narrative.

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Dhurandhar. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit the theatres on December 5, and is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Amid the success of this film, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone were seen flying out of Mumbai to an undisclosed location. Now, looks like Ranveer is celebrating the holidays with Deepika and his family members in New York City. Ranveer and Deepika were spotted by fans in NYC, and their pictures are going viral on social media.

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao, has given fans a health update after undergoing appendix surgery. She shared a post on Instagram revealing that she was gearing up to welcome 2026 when she faced a sudden health scare. She shared photos from the hospital and expressed her gratitude for the medical care she received. She thanked the doctors and the staff at the hospital, as well as her friends and family members for checking up on her. Kiran Rao revealed that she has now been discharged and is recovering at home.

Akshaye Khanna, who is enjoying the success of Dhurandhar, has recently exited his much-anticipated film Drishyam 3. Following his exit from the film, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak spoke about Akshaye Khanna’s sudden move and shared how the actor simply messaged him about his exit and then stopped taking the producer’s calls and messages. Speaking to ETimes, the producer said he has no idea why Akshaye decided to step away from the project and shared that the actor already knew that Dhurandhar would become a successful film and had factored that into his fee for Drishyam 3, which was agreed upon.

