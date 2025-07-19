RJ Mahvash And Yuzvendra Chahal Caught On Camera In London; Viral Video Fuels Dating Rumours | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 19, 2025, 22:00 IST

A viral video of RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal in London reignites dating rumours. Fans spot the duo vacationing together amid their ongoing romance buzz.

A new video of RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal strolling through the streets of London has gone viral, adding fresh fuel to their long-rumoured relationship.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have once again sent the internet into a frenzy. While both have repeatedly denied being in a relationship, calling each other “just friends,” fans are reading between the lines — and this time, they might just be onto something.

The buzz began when Mahvash and the Indian cricketer posted pictures from London with strikingly similar backdrops. Now, a video of the two walking together through the streets of the British capital has gone viral. Shot by a travel blogger, @travelshotsbyanna, the clip shows the duo strolling side by side, appearing at ease and clearly enjoying each other’s company. This visual confirmation has only added fuel to the ongoing dating rumours.

Earlier in the day, Mahvash shared a playful Instagram story featuring Chahal. “Finally had a shoot with bina fake accent wale Hindustani chehre in UK,” she wrote, poking fun in her signature witty style. She also recounted a light moment from the shoot: “A random boy literally came to Yuzi and asked, ‘What’s your skincare routine haahnn?’ Yuzi wahan beith ke sharma raha hai usse.” Her post sparked laughter — and more speculation.

Interestingly, Chahal appeared to drop a major hint about his relationship status during a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. While sharing the couch with Rishabh Pant and Gautam Gambhir, he was asked by Kiku Sharda about the girl everyone’s been talking about. With a smirk, Chahal responded, “India jaan chuka hai, 4 mahine pehle,” — a line that fans took as a not-so-subtle confirmation that Mahvash is indeed the one.

Speculation around the two started making waves shortly after Chahal’s marriage with choreographer Dhanashree Verma began facing turbulence. Since then, Mahvash has been spotted frequently at IPL 2025 matches, supporting Chahal’s team, Punjab Kings. Not only was she present in the stands, but insiders claim she also stayed close to the team and bonded with players’ families — behavior far beyond what one might expect from a casual friend.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma officially finalized their divorce on March 20 this year, and ever since, whispers of a growing closeness between Chahal and Mahvash have only gotten louder.

While the two continue to dodge direct questions, their actions — whether it’s joint vacations, Instagram shout-outs, or cheeky on-air confirmations — seem to be telling their own story. For now, fans will keep watching (and decoding) every post, every glance, and every viral video.

