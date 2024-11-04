Road to WTC Final: What Team India must do in Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Following Team India’s embarissing home series defeat to New Zealand on Sunday, Rohit Sharma’s men relinquished their leading position in the World Test Championship standings, moving to second place.

The third and final Test in Mumbai saw India lose by 25 runs, resulting in a 0-3 series defeat, their first home Test series whitewash since South Africa’s 2-0 victory in 1999-2000.

This marked the first instance of India experiencing a 0-3 sweep in a home series.

In the current WTC cycle, India’s fifth defeat led to a substantial reduction in their points percentage (PCT), declining from 62.82 to 58.33. This drop positioned India behind Australia, who reclaimed the top position with a PCT of 62.50.

India’s upcoming schedule includes travelling to Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy , which has become increasingly crucial as both nations compete for the top positions.

Initially, India were expected to secure victories in most of their remaining fixtures as they pursued their third straight WTC final appearance.

To secure qualification independently, India must now secure victories in four of their five remaining matches, presenting a formidable challenge in Australian conditions.

Australia hold a more advantageous position, needing victories in four of their seven remaining Test matches.

New Zealand’s unprecedented series victory in India has enhanced their chances of reaching the WTC final.

They have advanced to fourth position with a PCT of 54.55, whilst Sri Lanka holds third place with a PCT of 55.56.

South Africa maintains their prospects for a top-two finish and participation in next year’s one-off Test at Lord’s, currently positioned fifth with a PCT of 54.17.