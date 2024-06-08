‘Rohit aur Virat ko apne achche dost samjho…’: Indian fans to Shaheen Afridi ahead of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match – Watch | Cricket News

শনিবার , ৮ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৫শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
'Rohit aur Virat ko apne achche dost samjho…': Indian fans to Shaheen Afridi ahead of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match – Watch

NEW DELHI: Shaheen Shah Afridi has been an absolute match-winner with the ball for Pakistan over the years.
The left-arm Pakistan pace spearhead is known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and generate significant pace and has been particularly effective in limited-overs formats. He has taken numerous wickets in both T20Is and ODIs, often providing crucial breakthroughs for his team.
T20 WORLD CUP: SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE
Against India, Afridi has played 2 T20Is with a best of 3/31 that was a match-winning spell in the 2021 T20 World Cup clash between the archrivals at Dubai, that Pakistan went on to win by 10 wickets.
Now ahead of the marquee clash against India on Sunday, a video is going viral on the internet where some Indian fans are talking and clicking pictures with Afridi in New York.
One of the fans is saying, “We have come here to watch a special match, but we got a nice surprise.” The Indian fans even asks Afridi with a laugh “not to bowl a good spell against India”.
Not just that, another fans asks Afridi to consider Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) as his fiends as the whole group bursts with laughter.
Afridi too demonstrates tremendous calm and composure and gives a smile taking the fun in his stride as another fan says, “may the best team win.”

India and Pakistan clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.
India made a winning start to their campaign with an eight-wicket win against Ireland on Wednesday, while Pakistan crashed to a shock defeat via the Super Over against the United States on Thursday.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN IN T20 WORLD CUP





