সোমবার , ১ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৮ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Rohit Sharma equals Dinesh Karthik for an ‘unwanted’ IPL record | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১, ২০২৪ ১০:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Flamboyant Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma on Monday created an unwanted record, equalling RCB wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik for the most ducks in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).
Both Rohit and Karthik have now been dismissed on ducks for 17 times followed by Glenn Maxwell, Piyush Chawla, Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine, who all got out on ducks for 15 times.

The incident happened on the fifth delivery of the first over bowled by Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult. Rohit had a poke at Boult’s delivery which was short of a length outside off and he got a thick outside edge. Royals skipper Sanju Samson dived to his right and took a fine low one-handed catch.

ALSO READ: Watch IPL in Qatar
Boult was on fire as he dismissed Naman Dhir on the very next ball, trapping him in front of the wicket.

Earlier, Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against MI in their IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
MI opted to stick with the same playing XI as their previous match. However, Royals have made a change, bringing in Nandre Burger to replace the unfit Sandeep Sharma.
Most ducks in IPL

  • 17 – Rohit Sharma
  • 17 – Dinesh Karthik
  • 15 – Glenn Maxwell
  • 15 – Piyush Chawla
  • 15 – Mandeep Singh
  • 15 – Sunil Narine





