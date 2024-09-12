Rohit Sharma: When Rohit Sharma leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar for a big ODI record with a straight six – Watch | Cricket News

WATCH:

NEW DELHI: On a memorable day in September 2023, exactly a year ago, Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record with a six during an Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka.Known as the Hitman, Rohit reached the 10,000-run milestone in just 241 innings, 18 fewer than Tendulkar. He did it in style, hitting a straight six off Kasun Rajitha.

Despite his impressive 48-ball 53, India was bowled out for 213 in 49.1 overs.However, Indian bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav, helped secure a 41-run victory by dismissing Sri Lanka for 172.

Rohit Sharma, celebrated for his high scores in One Day Internationals (ODIs), added another feather to his cap by joining the elite club of batsmen with over 10,000 ODI runs.

He became the second-fastest to reach the milestone, following only his teammate, Virat Kohli, who did it in 205 innings. This achievement is particularly notable given Rohit’s flair for hitting big shots, including three double hundreds in ODIs and a highest individual score of 264.

During the match, Rohit’s opening partnership with Shubman Gill, who scored 19 off 25 balls, gave India a strong start with 80 runs in just 11 overs. Rohit’s innings featured two sixes and seven fours.

However, India’s momentum faltered as the Sri Lankan spinners took control. Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka were instrumental, taking five and four wickets respectively, to leave India struggling at 213.

But India’s bowlers turned the game around on the spin-friendly Colombo pitch. Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets for 43 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah also made significant contributions with two wickets each. Ultimately, India managed to bundle out Sri Lanka for 172, securing a crucial win by 41 runs.

This match not only highlighted Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking achievement but also showcased an all-round effort by the Indian team.