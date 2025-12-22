Rowdy Janardhana First Look: Vijay Deverakonda Turns Savage In Blood-Soaked Avatar | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 01:58 IST

Rowdy Janardhana first look out as Vijay Deverakonda appears unrecognisable in a violent, blood-soaked avatar, promising a gritty action spectacle.

Vijay Deverakonda is ready to unleash his most ferocious avatar yet. The makers of his upcoming film Rowdy Janardhana have officially unveiled the first look of the actor through a powerful announcement video, and it has instantly set social media ablaze.

In the first glimpse from Ravi Kiran Kola’s directorial, Vijay looks completely unrecognisable. The actor is seen shirtless, drenched in blood, wearing a dark lungi and wielding a machete. Sporting thick, untamed hair and a heavy moustache, his rugged transformation signals a character rooted in rage, violence and raw intensity.

Alongside the video, the makers also released a striking poster of Vijay with the caption, “Biography of a wounded MAN. ROWDY JANARDHANA.” The announcement video itself was captioned, “See HIM, hear HIM, Remember the NAME.” Together, the visuals and taglines firmly establish the film’s gritty tone.

Vijay’s Fierce Dialogue And ‘Rowdy’ Identity

The announcement video shows Vijay hacking through men who dare to stand up against him, setting the stage for an action-heavy narrative. At one point, the actor delivers a hard-hitting dialogue that immediately caught fans’ attention.

He says, “Kalingapatnam lo intikokka lakoduku nenu rowdy ni ani chepuku tirugutunnadu. Kaani inti peru ne rowdy ga marchukunnodu okkade unnadu (Every son of a bh in Kalingapatnam goes around calling himself a rowdy. But there’s only one who changed his surname to it).”

The line appears to cleverly reference Vijay Deverakonda’s long-standing association with the term “Rowdy,” a name he affectionately uses for his fans. Soon after the dialogue, the title of the film — Rowdy Janardhana — and the name of his character are revealed, drawing loud cheers online.

Apart from his physical transformation, Vijay has also made a notable change in his performance style. For the film, the actor has ditched his familiar Telangana twang and adopted a more rustic accent, further grounding the character in its raw, rooted setting.

A Special Message For Fans

Adding to the excitement, Vijay Deverakonda also shared a personal video message for his followers. In the clip, he spoke about how much he missed experiencing the film’s reveal alongside fans, briefly covering his face with his palm in an emotional gesture.

He further revealed that before releasing the glimpse to the public, he had requested producer Dil Raju to specially film the first look for his admirers, underlining how personally invested he is in the project.

With its violent visuals, intense dialogue and a never-seen-before avatar of Vijay Deverakonda, Rowdy Janardhana is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films ahead. The film is slated to hit theatres in December 2026.

