সোমবার , ১২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৭শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

RRR Bags Big Golden Globe Awards 2023 Nods; Nora Fatehi Files Defamation Case Against Jacqueline Fernandez

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১২, ২০২২ ১১:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
rrr golden globe nora fatehi


The nominations for Golden Globe Awards 2023 were announced on Monday, December 12. SS Rajamouli’s RRR emerged as one of the major highlights in the nomination list. The film has been nominated for Best Picture – Non-English Language. Other movies which have been nominated in the category include – All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Close and Decision to Leave. Not just this, but the movie’s Naatu Naatu song has also been nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category.

See the complete list here: RRR Bags 2 Golden Globe Nominations in Best Picture Non Eng and Best Original Song Categories, Here’s Full List

It is a double celebration day for Ram Charan fans as the actor and his wife Upasana are expecting their first baby. The news was confirmed by Chiranjeevi on Twitter on Monday afternoon. In a post on Twitter, the Telugu superstar wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni.”

Read more: Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Expecting First Baby, Chiranjeevi Confirms Pregnancy News

Hrithik Roshan was blown away by the “peak climax” of Rishab Shetty’s Kannada blockbuster Kantara, which recently dropped in Hindi on Netflix. Hrithik took to his Twitter account to shower praise on Kantara. Sharing his review of Kantara, Hrithik wrote: “Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction and acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect and kudos to the team.” In his response, Rishab said, “Thank you so much sir.”

Read more: Hrithik Roshan Says Kantara Climax Gave Him ‘Goosebumps,’ Rishab Shetty Has Best Reply

Nora Fatehi has reportedly filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez. Nora has alleged that Jacqueline made “defamatory imputations due to malicious reasons”. Both Nora and Jacqueline have been involved in conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s money laundering case and have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times. While Jacqueline is an accused in the money laundering case, Nora is still a person of interest and a witness. Nora has claimed in her suit filed before the Patiala Court in Delhi that her name is being used in the case to “tarnish her image while she has tried to maintain cordial relationships with all her colleagues from the industry.”

Read more: Nora Fatehi Files Defamation Suit Against Jacqueline Fernandez, Says ‘Lost Deals Because of Her’

After piquing the excitement of fans by dropping steamy stills from Pathaan’s first song, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer much-anticipated espionage thriller have finally dropped the film’s first track – – Besharam Rang. The song is a party anthem and needless to say one the best dancing tracks of the year 2022. Shah Rukh took to his official Twitter handle and posted the song. Along with the track, he wrote, “Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here.”

Check out the song here: Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Out Now! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Set the Screen on Fire with Sizzling Chemistry

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 1157035318267961
কর্ণফুলীতে জমি দখলের চেষ্টা, হামলায় আহত দম্পতি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20221212 WA0009
বিভিন্ন কর্মসূচির মধ্য দিয়ে মাওলানা ভাসানীর ১৪২তম জন্মবার্ষিকী পালিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20221212 WA0008
টাঙ্গাইলে আশ্রয়ন প্রকল্প বাসিন্দাদের মাঝে কম্বল বিতরণ করলেন জেলা প্রশাসক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20221212 WA0007
টাঙ্গাইলের ঘাটাইলে ট্রাকচাপায় দুই স্কুলছাত্র নিহত-আহত ১
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220816 WA0064

পার্বত্য অঞ্চলের নারীদের জীবনমান উন্নয়নে উদ্ভাবনী আইডিয়া প্রতিযোগিতা শুরু

 zeeshan khan 2

Zeeshan Khan’s Eviction Termed Unfair by Varun Sood, Kishwer Merchant, Sriti Jha

 artho montronaloy

পুঁজিবাজার ইস্যু : ৭ ডিসেম্বর অর্থমন্ত্রনালয়ে বৈঠক – Corporate Sangbad

 1645068499 photo

India vs West Indies: Was nervous at start, says Ravi Bishnoi | Cricket News

 sonam and natasha

Who Wore the Alexander McQueen Red Dress Better? Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Natasha Poonawalla

 pjimage 47

Did You Know these Health Benefits of Kewra Water?

 Mithai Mithai accuses Bangladeshi fans of insulting national anthem 1200x685 18

Healthy Lifestyle: অবাধ সঙ্গম! শুধু HIV নয় সাবধান হন এই ছয় যৌন রোগ থেকে! ক্যান্সার, এমনকি মৃত্যুও হতে পারে!

 wm houthi

হুতিদের ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র হামলায় বাংলাদেশি আহত

 Tarikul unhcr

[১] কক্সবাজারের তুলনায় ভাসানচরের অবস্থা অনেক ভালো: জাতিসংঘ

 11 52

Health Tips: শরীরে এই ধরনের ব্যথা ক্যানসারের লক্ষণ হতে পারে, সাবধান হন এখনই!