বুধবার , ১৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
RRR Fame Jr NTR Indirectly Addresses Trolling for ‘Fake Accent’ at Golden Globes, Here’s What He Said

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২৩ ১:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 16 8


Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 22:13 IST

Jr NTR indirectly adressess trolling

Jr NTR indirectly adressess trolling

It seems that RRR actor Jr NTR has indirectly addressed the trolling he faced for his ‘fake accent’ on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards.

Last week, SS Rajamouli’s film RRR made history as it bagged a Golden Globe Award for its song Naatu Naatu. The entire country celebrated the victory and were all praises of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, a certain section trolled the latter for his ‘fake accent’ on the red carpet. The actor was interacting with the press and one of his videos went viral where he can be heard speaking about the film. Some netizens found his accent a bit off and criticised him for it. However, he also found support in his fans and some of his industry colleagues. Now, it seems that the actor has indirectly addressed the trolling.

During an interview with the LA times newspaper, the actor spoke about the film and SS Rajamouli and said, “I always felt this man was not destined to make only films in Telugu or in India. He is one of those rare phenomenons who can travel the globe with his films. With each film, he’s only gotten better. I feel that RRR was his plan of taking the West. What makes us very proud is that a small industry from South India, Tollywood, and one movie called RRR could open the gates to global cinema and bring us here.”

He continued, “We are just divided by time zones and a little bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the East.”

Meanwhile, RRR also bagged two awards at the Critics Choice Awards. The team is now eyeing for the Oscars.

Besdies Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Samuthirakani, as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

