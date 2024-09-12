বৃহস্পতিবার , ১২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৮শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rs 11,637 crore! ICC report says ODI World Cup 2023 boosts India's economy by a staggering $1.39 billion | Cricket News

Rs 11,637 crore! ICC report says ODI World Cup 2023 boosts India's economy by a staggering .39 billion | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 contributed USD 1.39 billion (Rs 11,637 crore) to India’s economy, according to a report by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament, held from October 5 to November 19, 2023, took place across 10 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.
Tourism had a major impact, generating USD 861.4 million from accommodation, travel, and food services.International tourists alone contributed USD 281.2 million. Approximately 19% of international attendees were visiting India for the first time. The report also noted that 68% of international visitors would recommend India as a tourist destination.
A record 1.25 million spectators attended the matches, with nearly 75% being first-time viewers of an ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Media exposure provided USD 70.7 million in value for businesses and stakeholders.
The event created over 48,000 jobs in sectors like hospitality and event management, generating an additional USD 18 million for the economy. The broader impact across India, excluding specific host cities, was valued at USD 253.9 million.
ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has demonstrated the significant economic power of cricket, generating economic benefit of USD 1.39 billion for India. The event created thousands of jobs and showcased India as a premier tourist destination.”
The World Cup is expected to have long-term benefits, as 59% of international attendees expressed interest in visiting India again. The success of the event also highlighted India’s capacity to host major global sporting events, with positive implications for the country’s economy.





Rs 11,637 crore! ICC report says ODI World Cup 2023 boosts India’s economy by a staggering $1.39 billion | Cricket News
