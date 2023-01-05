Rupali Ganguly Gives a Tight Hug To Newlyweds Rushad Rana-Ketaki Walawalker, Fans Call It ‘Lovely’

Anupamaa fame actor Rushad Rana tied the knot with creative director Ketaki Walawalkar in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday, January 4. Their wedding ceremony was attended by the entire cast of Anupamaa including Rupali Ganguly. Following the ceremony, Rupali took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures with the newlywed couple. In the clicks, the actress was seen giving a tight hug to Rushad and Ketkai as they all happily posed for the camera.

While Rushad looked charming in an off-white traditional ensemble, Ketaki sported a green silk saree and looked prettiest too. Sharing pictures, Rupali wrote, “Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii,” and dropped red heart emojis.

Soon after Rupali Ganguly shared the pictures, Rushad Rana replied, “We loveee you”. While Ronit Bose Roy also sent ‘badhaai’ to the couple, Rupali’s brother Vijay Ganguly also congratulated them. Anupamaa actress Jaswir Kaur also dropped heart-eye emoji in the comment section. Several fans also reacted to the pictures and called it ‘lovely’.

Earlier, Rupali Ganguly also shared pictures from Rudhad and Ketaki’s pre-wedding ceremonies. “I love both so much. Mrs and Mr Walawalakar-Rana wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the newlywed couple also hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai last night which was attended by several of their industry colleagues. While Madalsa Sharma was snapped with her husband, Gaurav Khanna also graced the event with his wife, Akansha. Sudhanshu Pandey was also snapped in an all-black look. Aneri Vajani joined the celebration with television actor Harsh Rajput.

Talking about the new phase of his life, Rushad told E-times, “I am extremely happy and excited to start a new life today. Everything went well and I feel on top of the world. Our parents are also very happy and all our friends had a great time.”

