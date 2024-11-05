Rupali Ganguly Steps Out For Movie Date With Husband After Stepdaughter Called Her ‘Cruel’, ‘Psychotic’

Last Updated: November 05, 2024, 00:12 IST

Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in Anupamaa, was spotted on a family movie outing with her husband, Ashwin K Verma, and their son, Rudransh. Amid the ongoing public dispute involving Ashwin’s daughter from a previous marriage, Esha Verma, Rupali greeted the paparazzi with folded hands, maintaining a dignified silence and refraining from commenting on the matter.

The controversy began when Esha, Ashwin’s daughter, shared a series of posts describing Rupali as “controlling and psychotic.” In a note reportedly from 2020, Esha accused Rupali of being involved with her father during his second marriage and painted a different picture of their relationship than the one Rupali has publicly shared. “She claims all over the media that she has a happy marriage with my dad, when in reality she’s controlling and psychotic towards him,” Esha alleged in her statement, challenging Rupali’s portrayal of a harmonious family life.

Ashwin responded to his daughter’s allegations, expressing empathy but standing in defense of Rupali. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he clarified, “I do have daughters from previous relationships—something Rupali and I have always been open about. Divorce is painful, and I understand that my daughter still carries that hurt. However, my previous marriage had its own set of issues that had nothing to do with Rupali.”

Esha, however, expressed that her perspective was crucial to share, even if it came with risks. In a recent statement, she thanked those who reached out with understanding, saying, “This isn’t just a headline; it’s my life, my childhood, and the pain I endured.” She described how challenging it was to see Rupali’s portrayal in Anupamaa — a character known for her values and resilience — which, she claimed, felt contradictory to Rupali’s real-life actions. “Watching her rise in the entertainment world with a public image so far from reality has only added to the hurt,” Esha added.

“I know I’m risking a lot by speaking up, but if my voice is finally heard, that’s enough,” she concluded, hinting at her hope that her story might resonate with others facing similar struggles.

Meanwhile, Rupali continues her popular run on Anupamaa, where she portrays a character celebrated for her strength, integrity, and compassion.