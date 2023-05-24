Ruturaj Gaikwad credits pre-season camp for Chennai Super Kings’ success in IPL 2023 | Cricket News

GT vs CSK 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Gujarat Titans by 15 Runs to Qualify for FINAL

A new playing surface was put in place ahead of this IPL season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and the home team Chennai Super Kings ‘ opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad feels the pre-season camp was critical to getting used to the surface, which on Tuesday helped them make it to a record 10th IPL final.The four-time champions CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday in Chepauk .CSK did well to reach 172/7 on a slow pitch after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl. Chasing a challenging target, Gujarat Titans had a rare off day to end with 157 all out. Rashid Khan made the CSK fans nervous with a 16-ball 30 towards the end but, it was not enough for the Titans.

After the game, Gaikwad attributed CSK’s success this season to their pre-season camp and praised the team management for making the players feel secured and clearly stating their roles.

“The camp was very vital because a new surface was being laid over in Chennai,” Gaikwad said at the post-match press conference.

“Everyone was not sure how the wicket is going to be or how the wicket is going to play. But sometimes when you play on flat tracks, you need not have to think much on your shots and not much about the opposition bowling.

“Sometimes batsmen play good shots and hats off to them. Even while you’re batting, it’s about getting into the zone.”

Gaikwad was making his assessment after CSK beat Gujarat Titans on a tricky Chepauk pitch to make their 10th IPL final.

Several CSK players, including Gaikwad himself, had never played an IPL game in Chennai before this season. The camp had begun on March 3, with captain Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu among the first batch of players to arrive in the city.

“A lot of effort goes into our success,” Gaikwad said. “It started from last year when we didn’t qualify for the playoffs. Obviously, the management got something to work on and there were things which we needed to improve and put an effort on, or add someone.”

“This year, right from the first game, I think we were clinical and sure about who is going to play and who is not going to play and what will be our probable 12 or 13 or 15.

“I think right from the first game everyone knew about their roles. When the Sri Lankans came late — Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana — I think they were up to the mark even from the first game.

“So I think we were pretty much playing with the same team and just continued the momentum. And hats off to everyone — the support staff and the management as well.”

