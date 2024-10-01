SA20 2025 Auction: Reeza Hendricks becomes most expensive buy | Cricket News

SA20 Auction (Photo Credit: SA20)

NEW DELHI: The third edition of the SA20 auction took place on Tuesday, in Cape Town, setting the stage for yet another exhilarating season of South Africa’s premier T20 league.

With the league scheduled to kick off on January 9, 2025, and the final set for February 8, all six franchises — MI Cape Town , Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals , Sunrisers Eastern Cape , Joburg Super Kings, and Durban Super Giants — entered the auction with the goal of completing their 19-player squads.

In an auction that saw international stars like Shamar Joseph and Josh Little up for grabs, the franchises focused on strategic purchases to balance their squads and strengthen their title chances.

Most teams had already completed their core squads during the player retention window. Still, the auction saw several exciting bidding wars and some unexpected bargain buys.

Let’s dive into the most expensive picks of the SA20 auction:

1. Reeza Hendricks to MI Cape Town (R4.30 Million)

Undoubtedly the most talked-about player in the auction, Reeza Hendricks became the most expensive signing, going to MI Cape Town for a whopping R4.30 million.

MI Cape Town engaged in a fierce bidding war with the Pretoria Capitals, with the price skyrocketing well beyond the expectations of many.

Hendricks’s acquisition represents a significant boost for MI Cape Town, adding firepower to their top order. Known for his ability to anchor an innings while also accelerating when needed, Hendricks is expected to complement players like Ben Stokes and Rashid Khan in a well-rounded squad.

2. Richard Gleeson to Sunrisers Eastern Cape (R2.3 Million)

English speedster Richard Gleeson was another high-value buy at the auction, going to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R2.3 million after an intense contest with Durban’s Super Giants. Gleeson’s express pace and ability to bowl yorkers at will make him a potent threat, particularly in death overs.

Gleeson’s performances in international leagues have caught the eye, and his acquisition by Sunrisers Eastern Cape brings much-needed depth to their bowling attack.

With Marco Jansen already leading their fast-bowling unit, the addition of Gleeson gives the team the option of a lethal new-ball pair or a finishing attack to close out tight matches.

His T20 experience in high-pressure situations, such as the English Blast and The Hundred, will also be invaluable as Sunrisers Eastern Cape look to defend their title.

3. Evin Lewis to Pretoria Capitals (R1.5 Million)

West Indian powerhouse Evin Lewis was another exciting pick in the auction, joining the Pretoria Capitals for a base price of R1.5 million.

A dynamic opener, Lewis brings his explosive batting to a team that already boasts an impressive lineup of big hitters like Liam Livingstone and Rilee Rossouw.

Lewis is known for his ability to score quick runs, often dismantling opposition bowlers in the powerplay with his wide range of shots. His addition bolsters Pretoria Capitals’ top-order firepower, adding a left-hand dimension to their batting attack.

4. Marques Ackerman to Pretoria Capitals (R800K)

Marques Ackerman’s signing for Pretoria Capitals at R800K was one of the more calculated buys of the auction. The middle-order batter attracted interest from the Joburg Super Kings before the Capitals secured his services.

Ackerman, now 28, has been one of South Africa’s rising stars in the domestic circuit, known for his ability to stabilize innings in tough situations and accelerate during the death overs.

While he isn’t as flashy a name as some of the international superstars, Ackerman’s versatility and game awareness make him an essential addition to the Pretoria Capitals’ middle order.

5. Shamar Joseph to Durban’s Super Giants (R425K)

In what could turn out to be one of the bargain buys of the auction, West Indian fast bowler Shamar Joseph was snapped up by Durban’s Super Giants for just R425K.

A raw talent with genuine pace, Joseph is relatively unknown compared to some of the other international stars in the auction but offers tremendous potential.

Durban’s Super Giants have bolstered their pace attack with Joseph, who will add variety to their bowling options.

His natural ability to extract bounce and movement could make him a surprise package, particularly on South African pitches.

With senior players like Chris Woakes and Marcus Stoinis already part of the squad, Joseph can develop under their guidance while also making immediate contributions in the right conditions. For Durban’s SG, this low-cost acquisition could turn out to be a masterstroke if Joseph lives up to his potential.