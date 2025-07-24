Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৪ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ৯ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Sai, ball jaane toh de yaar’: Yashasvi Jaiswal pleads Sai Sudharsan to keep an eye on field position – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৪, ২০২৫ ৯:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
‘Sai, ball jaane toh de yaar’: Yashasvi Jaiswal pleads Sai Sudharsan to keep an eye on field position – Watch | Cricket News


Advertise here
Manchester: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half century with Sai Sudharsan on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI07_23_2025_000495B)

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s mid-pitch conversation with Sai Sudharsan on the opening day of the fourth Test match at the Old Trafford is going viral Jaiswal was trying to calm Sai down after the they took a risky run. In the 37th over, Sudharsan played a shot off Brydon Carse and immediately set off for a single, even though Jaiswal was still deep inside the non-striker’s crease. The ball just managed to beat the mid-on fielder, but a direct hit could have easily resulted in a run-out.Following the close call, Jaiswal walked over and offered a calm but firm reminder: “Sai, ball jaane toh de yaar,” urging his partner to wait and assess the field before attempting such runs.Sai Sudharsan made the opportunity count in his comeback game with a fifty as India played the old-fashioned way to reach 264 for four at stumps on day one of the fourth Test.At stumps, Ravindra Jadeja (19 batting off 37) and Shardul Thakur (19 batting off 36) were holding fort in fading light.Put in to bat in overcast conditions, Indian openers KL Rahul (46 off 98 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 107) put on 94 runs for their highest stand of the series before Sudharsan (61 off 151) produced a dogged knock under pressure to justify his selection over Karun Nair.Jaiswal, who was removed by Archer twice at Lord’s, made a conscious effort to leave balls. The southpaw was also forced to change his bat when a ball from Woakes seamed back sharply from round the wicket to hit high on his bat, breaking the handle.

Poll

How important is communication between batting partners in cricket?

While Sudharsan was at the crease, he looked comfortable and also had luck going his way, having been dropped down the leg side on 20 by keeper Jamie Smith off Ben Stokes.He rode that luck to play a couple of pull shots off Archer before playing a crisp back foot punch off Stokes.The England captain, however, kept dragging an odd ball down the leg side in his effort to induce an edge off Sudharsan’s bat before resorting to the short ball tactic.Sudharsan was up to the task until he pulled one straight into the hands of Brydon Carse at fine leg.The young Indian batter was watchful at the start of the innings, scoring only off balls pitched on middle and leg. He flicked Archer for his first four before cover driving Liam Dawson.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

পায়ে চোট পেয়ে বাকি ম্যাচে অনিশ্চিত ঋষভ পন্থ! তাঁর জায়গায় কি অন্য কেউ ব্যাট করতে পারবে?
পায়ে চোট পেয়ে বাকি ম্যাচে অনিশ্চিত ঋষভ পন্থ! তাঁর জায়গায় কি অন্য কেউ ব্যাট করতে পারবে?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Sai, ball jaane toh de yaar’: Yashasvi Jaiswal pleads Sai Sudharsan to keep an eye on field position – Watch | Cricket News
‘Sai, ball jaane toh de yaar’: Yashasvi Jaiswal pleads Sai Sudharsan to keep an eye on field position – Watch | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Matthew Perry’s Doctor Pleads Guilty To Supplying Ketamine To ‘Friends’ Star | Hollywood News
Matthew Perry’s Doctor Pleads Guilty To Supplying Ketamine To ‘Friends’ Star | Hollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Is This The First Pic of Bigg Boss 15 House?

Is This The First Pic of Bigg Boss 15 House?

 যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে ট্রেন লাইনচ্যুত হয়ে নিহত ৩, আহত ৫০

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে ট্রেন লাইনচ্যুত হয়ে নিহত ৩, আহত ৫০

 বছরের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে মালয়েশিয়ার অর্থনীতিতে সংকোচন

বছরের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে মালয়েশিয়ার অর্থনীতিতে সংকোচন

 Navya Nanda Credits Privileged Background For Entrepreneurial Success At 21: ‘My Upbringing Has Shaped…’

Navya Nanda Credits Privileged Background For Entrepreneurial Success At 21: ‘My Upbringing Has Shaped…’

 Dàn đề Rồng Bạch Kim

Dàn đề Rồng Bạch Kim

 West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard ruled out of Pakistan tour | Cricket News

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard ruled out of Pakistan tour | Cricket News

 সংক্রমণ বাড়লে স্কুল-কলেজ বন্ধ করে দেওয়া হবে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

সংক্রমণ বাড়লে স্কুল-কলেজ বন্ধ করে দেওয়া হবে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

 টুইটার সিইওর পদত্যাগ, নতুন দায়িত্বে পরাগ

টুইটার সিইওর পদত্যাগ, নতুন দায়িত্বে পরাগ

 উপদেষ্টা মাহফুজ সংবিধানবিরোধী কাজ করেছেন: শিবির সেক্রেটারি

উপদেষ্টা মাহফুজ সংবিধানবিরোধী কাজ করেছেন: শিবির সেক্রেটারি

 যে কোনো সময় জনগণ সরকারকে ধাওয়া দেবে: গণতন্ত্র মঞ্চ

যে কোনো সময় জনগণ সরকারকে ধাওয়া দেবে: গণতন্ত্র মঞ্চ
Advertise here