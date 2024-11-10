Saif Ali Khan Carries Jeh On His Shoulders During MrBeast, Logan Paul Event; Neetu And Riddhima Kapoor’s Jamal Kudu Dance Goes Viral

Last Updated: November 10, 2024, 21:55 IST

Saif Ali Khan lifted Jeh on his shoulders at the MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI event in Mumbai, while Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni delighted fans with a dance to ‘Jamal Kudu’ from Ranbir Kapoor’s hit film Animal.

Mumbai kicked off the weekend with high energy as social media megastars Logan Paul and MrBeast arrived in the city early Sunday morning. The duo’s entry into India’s entertainment capital sent fans and paparazzi into a frenzy, with excitement building around their work commitments and anticipated collaborations. Far from being a casual trip, their visit to Mumbai is packed with major brand launches that promise to shake up the market.

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni treated fans with a dance video. They were seen dancing to the song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir Kapoor’s superhit film Animal. The video, which quickly went viral, was shared by Riddhima Kapoor on her social media handle. Fans couldn’t get enough of their moves and were praising them.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal opened up about his love story with his wife, Gia Goyal (previously named Grecia Munoz). Speaking with Kapil Sharma on his show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, Deepinder revealed that he was introduced to Gia, former Mexican model, by a friend in New Delhi. He added that his friend had foreseen that Deepinder would marry her.

A video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu has caught her fandom’s attention and it is breaking her fans’ hearts. Samantha has been busy with the promotions of her new series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. She stars in the Amazon Prime Video title with Varun Dhawan. The duo has been on a massive promotional spree. During one of the promotional interviews, Varun was seen talking about starting a family. As he opened up about his wife’s pregnancy and welcoming a daughter, Samantha’s fans noticed that the actress appeared in pain.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen leaving the city on Saturday night with their children, Vamika and Akaay. The couple and their kids were in Mumbai for a few days. They even celebrated Virat’s birthday in town. On Saturday night, the cricketer was spotted at the Mumbai airport, making his way to his flight. While the cameras spotted him, Virat asked the paparazzi not to photograph Anushka and the children. Videos of the same have gone viral on social media.

