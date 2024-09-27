Saif Ali Khan Opens Up on Ibrahim’s ‘Relationship’ Talks Amid Palak Tiwari Dating Buzz: ‘He Wanted to…’

Saif Ali Khan opened up about his experiences and philosophies regarding parenting, offering a glimpse into his life as a father of four. With children ranging from aspiring actors to a toddler, Saif spoke candidly about how he balances his professional commitments with the diverse needs of his family.

During a session titled “From Mainstream to Maverick” at the India Today Conclave, Saif reflected on his relationships with his children—Sara and Ibrahim from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, and Taimur and Jeh with his wife, Kareena Kapoor. “I spend most of my time with my children,” he stated.

Saif noted that his elder children, Ibrahim and Sara, are either already in the acting world or have aspirations to be actors. “I would be petrified and wouldn’t want to stand in front of cameras,” he admitted, acknowledging the pressure that comes with fame. In contrast, he described his youngest son, Jeh, as a “born performer,” while emphasising that there’s no obligation for his kids to follow a particular path. “They could be school teachers; as long as they’re happy, that’s all that matters,” he expressed, reinforcing the importance of personal fulfillment over societal expectations.

Saif shared a recent conversation with Ibrahim, who inquired about relationships. “He wanted to know how seriously to take his relationship at a certain stage,” Saif recalled, stressing the importance of taking relationships seriously at all times. This candid discussion comes amid rumours of Ibrahim dating Palak Tiwari, with the two often spotted together on various outings.

Saif continued, “I’d be doing him a disservice if I shared more about our conversation. He discusses his work and girlfriend/s with me, while Sara talks to me about her work. Of course, they ask me things, and we often go out for lunch.”

He elaborated on the significance of spending quality time with each child. “I enjoy hanging out with them individually, not just as a group,” Saif explained.