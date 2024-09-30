Saif Ali Khan Opens Up on Why He Chose Bollywood Over Cricket: ‘People Used to Say…’

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 kicked off last week on Netflix, and it has already created quite a buzz. This past Saturday, the show welcomed the star-studded team of Devara: Part 1, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor, to its airport-themed set. The trio engaged in light-hearted banter, sharing their experiences and reflections on their acting careers.

Saif Ali Khan opened up about his early career choices, revealing that cricket was never a good fit for him mentally. “People used to say I inherited my cricketing ability from my mother; it came genetically from the Tagore family. I didn’t have the mental focus that was needed, so cricket didn’t suit me that way. I think I chose the right profession; I enjoy this,” he said.

Similarly, Jr NTR reflected on his passion for acting, explaining that he had always envisioned himself in front of the camera. “I was 17 when my first film was released. I always wanted to be an actor, so I could not look at any other options. I am meeting so many people, leading to a wonderful exchange of talent. And when people sit back and enjoy your acting, it brings immense happiness. I am happy being an actor; I think I have chosen wisely,” he shared.

Devara: Part 1, released on September 27, has garnered mixed reviews, yet it has been performing remarkably well at the box office, crossing over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The film’s success reflects the growing interest in content-driven cinema that resonates with audiences.

At the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Saif further expressed admiration for the Telugu film industry, emphasizing its strong cultural connection with audiences. “Being really rooted with the audience they are making the film for… they are grounded in our own culture,” he remarked. He highlighted the impact of films like Baahubali, noting how they treat their heroes with reverence. Saif praised the innovative techniques of filmmaking in Telugu cinema, mentioning how working with director Koratala Siva enhanced his own skills, even when faced with extensive dialogue.