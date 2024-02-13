Saira Banu Reveals Pran Braved ‘Raging’ Storm To Be Part Of Dilip Kumar’s Baraat: ‘Sahib’s Sheer Joy…’

In a span of a six-decade career, Pran Sahab essayed a varied range of roles, from romantic hero to those of supporting characters. The iconic thespian wooed audiences with his versatility and charisma. To honour Pran on his birthday anniversary, veteran Saira Banu penned a heartfelt note about his friendship with Dilip Kumar. Now, the veteran actress has shared an interesting anecdote about the two late actors.

Saira Banu wrote on Instagram, “Pran Sahab meant a great deal to Sahib. Sahib himself, the illustrious Satish Bhalla, and Pran Sahab; they were the greatest of friends. Prior to our marriage, the trio would embark on late-night drives to Marine Drive. There, Pran Sahab and Satish Bhalla would pull up at our house in Pali Hill, persistently honking the horn until Sahib would join them for a leisurely stroll to enjoy the state of nonchalance with them.”

She quoted Dilip Kumar as saying, “The most memorable demonstration of his care and affection for me was when he braved a storm in Srinagar, from where he determinedly took a flight to Delhi, when all other passengers had wisely decided not to board the flight, but Pran took a flight to Bombay to reach my house before the baraat left for Saira’s house. He hugged me again and again without uttering a word.”

“I also recall Sahib’s sheer joy when Pran Sahab managed to attend our Nikah despite a raging storm and speculations to the contrary. There he stood, happy and content for his dearest friend on his wedding day. After years of teasing and urging Sahib to marry, ‘Tu Shaadi Kyun Nahin Karta’, but on our wedding, the long-awaited day had finally arrived for Pran Sahab,” she wrote.

Born Pran Krishan Sikand, the bonafide legend glorified the role of a villain in Indian films and went on to become one of the leading villains of the era.