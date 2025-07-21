Saiyaara Box Office Day 4: Ahaan Panday’s Film Shatters All Monday Records, Earns Rs 106 Cr | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 21, 2025, 22:32 IST

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Saiyaara earns Rs 106 crore in 4 days, becoming the biggest debut film opener with only 8,000 shows across India.

Saiyaara is getting widespread acclaim.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: There’s no stopping Saiyaara. Even on Monday, traditionally a slow day for box office collections, the Mohit Suri directorial held strong. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara collected an estimated Rs 22.50 crore on Day 4, bringing its total to Rs 106 crore, according to Sacnilk.com.

Released on July 18, the film opened to a massive Rs 25 crore (approx. $2.9 million) on Day 1 in India. As per figures shared by YRF, nearly 9.75 lakh people watched the film in theatres on its opening day—making it the biggest opening day for a Hindi film led by debutants. It beat the previous record set by Dhadak (Rs 8.76 crore) in 2018.

In fact, Saiyaara also emerged as the highest opening day earner for a romantic film in recent years, surpassing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 11.1 crore), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Rs 6.7 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar (Rs 15.73 crore), and Kabir Singh (Rs 20.21 crore).

Advance booking numbers reflected the buzz, with Rs 9.39 crore earned before the film even hit theatres. 3.8 lakh tickets were sold in advance, including 1.38 lakh across national chains like PVR INOX (1.05 lakh) and Cinepolis (33,000). This made it the highest opening day ticket sales for a debut film since Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Refugee in 2000.

Director Mohit Suri, best known for Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, has now delivered the biggest opening of his career. Saiyaara’s Rs 21 crore nett Day 1 beats his previous bests Ek Villain (Rs 16.70 crore), Murder 2 (Rs 6.95 crore), and Aashiqui 2 (Rs 6.10 crore).

Remarkably, the film achieved all this with just 8,000 screenings across India, less than half the usual count for films of this scale. Despite the limited show count, many theatres reported houseful shows in major cities.

Globally, Saiyaara raked in $11.9 million over its opening weekend, placing it at number 9 on the global box office chart, per Comscore. The Indian weekend gross was $6.6 million, with the final tally expected to go higher.

