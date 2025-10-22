Sakshi Agarwal Thanks TN Police For Quick Action After Bomb Threat To Her Home And Office | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: October 22, 2025, 10:24 IST

Sakshi Agarwal thanked Tamil Nadu Police for swiftly responding to a bomb threat at her house and office.

Sakshi Agarwal with her husband Navneet.

Actress Sakshi Agarwal on Tuesday expressed her gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Police for their swift and efficient response after bomb threats were issued to her residence and office. Sharing the update on her X account, she wrote, “Thank you @tnpoliceoffl #tndgp for your due diligence and immediate response to the Bomb Threat to my house and office! To my fans, we are safe and the bomb threat is being investigated!”

According to sources close to the actress, the threat arrived via mail, prompting the police to act immediately and ensure the safety of the star and her surroundings. Sakshi Agarwal joins a list of prominent Tamil Nadu celebrities who have faced similar threats in recent months, although investigations so far have revealed them to be hoaxes.

Actresses Trisha and Nayanthara, as well as actor Vijay, have all been targeted with such false threats. Earlier this month, a bomb threat sent to Trisha’s Teynampet residence led to a prompt police response, with officers and sniffer dogs conducting a thorough search before confirming the hoax. High-profile figures such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami have also received similar threats in recent times.

Despite most of these warnings being hoaxes, Tamil Nadu Police continue to investigate diligently to identify those responsible. Actor Vijay, for instance, has faced multiple threats, including one at his Neelankarai residence a few days ago and another following the Karur tragedy, both later confirmed as false alarms. Last month, former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s Chennai residence was similarly targeted, raising concerns over the increasing frequency of such incidents.

Talking about Sakshi Agarwal, she began her career as a marketing consultant before transitioning into part-time modelling, which eventually led to acting opportunities. Agarwal also appeared as a contestant on the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss 3. Her early acting career included a Kannada film, Heddari, and the Tamil tele-film No Parking. Her first theatrical appearance was a minor role in Atlee’s Raja Rani (2013). Agarwal’s first leading role came in the Kannada comedy-drama Software Ganda (2014). Between 2015 and 2016, she featured in several low-budget Tamil films, taking on varied roles, including multiple looks in Ka Ka Ka Po and a fashion student in Adhyan. Some of her projects, like Jeyikkira Kuthira and Brahma.com, were unreleased or she opted out.

In 2017, Agarwal completed a three-week intensive course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and became involved in an indie English film, Cherubs. She gained recognition in Pa. Ranjith’s Kaala (2018), playing Rajinikanth’s Hindi-speaking daughter-in-law, and debuted in Malayalam cinema with Orayiram Kinakkalal (2018). In 2021, she starred in Cindrella, a horror thriller praised for her performance, followed by Aranmanai 3, which received mixed reviews.

Agarwal participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in 2019 and was evicted on Day 49. She is also part of the upcoming film Bagheera with Prabhu Deva and Rubaru Mr. India 2021 winner Gopinath Ravi.

On the personal front, Sakshi Agarwal married her boyfriend Navneet in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Goa in January 2025.

First Published: October 22, 2025, 10:24 IST