সোমবার , ১ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৮ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Sakshi Dhoni: ‘Didn’t realize…’: Why Sakshi Dhoni posted this after Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings despite MS Dhoni’s heroics | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১, ২০২৪ ২:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
1711958505 photo


NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals secured their first victory of the IPL 2024 season with a 20-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. However, the match will be remembered for MS Dhoni‘s exceptional cameo, which unfortunately couldn’t secure victory for CSK.
Dhoni’s unbeaten 37 off 16 balls electrified the stadium, prompting even his wife, Sakshi, to believe that CSK had emerged victorious.Sakshi took to Instagram, admitting her confusion over the result.
“Didn’t realize we lost the game,” Sakshi posted alongside a picture of Dhoni after the match.

Untitled-14

Despite Dhoni’s efforts, Khaleel Ahmed‘s early breakthroughs set the tone for DC. Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra cheaply, he paved the way for DC’s victory.
Although Rahane and Mitchell attempted to revive CSK’s innings with a 68-run partnership, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar’s timely strikes kept CSK at bay.
Dhoni’s late onslaught, including 20 runs off Anrich Nortje’s final over, injected hope into CSK’s chase. However, DC’s strategic execution ensured they emerged victorious, denying CSK the win.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

434444422 794452695917629 9060384373019942147 n
খালেদা জিয়াকে বিদেশে চিকিৎসার দাবি এনডিপি’র
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG Son Jail
সম্পত্তির জন্য মায়ের প্রাণনাশের চেষ্টা, ২ ছেলে কারাগারে
বাংলাদেশ
1711958505 photo
Sakshi Dhoni: ‘Didn’t realize…’: Why Sakshi Dhoni posted this after Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings despite MS Dhoni’s heroics | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 03 30t141942.034 2024 03 9789e664fed7f0490f34b82ac0c3a2f8
Crew Box Office Day 3: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Starrer Set BO On Fire; Enters Rs 50 Cr Worldwide
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1623813106 pjimage 2021 06 15t205100.033

5 Songs of the Music Composer One Can’t Miss

 IMG 20220809 WA0004

টাঙ্গাইলে বিভিন্ন কর্মসূচির মাধ্যমে আন্তর্জাতিক আদিবাসী দিবস পালন

 daraz 11 sell ecommerce ecommerce barta

চতুর্থবারের মতাে আয়ােজিত হচ্ছে দারাজের ১১.১১ ক্যাম্পেইন

 alia bhatt 8

Alia Bhatt Gives Breathtaking Performance on ‘Chhalka Chhalka Re’ at Anushka Ranjan’s Sangeet; Watch

 online payment

tech tips: how to make secure payment to avoid online frauds

 images 15 5

ওটস অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ একটি খাবার, বিশেষত ডায়বেটিসের রোগীদের জন্য মারাত্মক ৷ Oats is the maximum good choice for to have for the diabetic patient.ডায়বেটিসের রামবাণ ওটসের রুটি, ডায়বেটিসে যাঁরা ভুগছেন তাঁদের রুটি খেতে হয়, তবে আটার রুটি খেলে ডায়বেটিসের জন্য বিশেষ ভাবে কার্যকর হতে পারে, ওটসের রুটি খেয়ে যদি থাকেন সেক্ষেত্রে শরীর বেশ ভাল থাকে, ওটসের রুটি শরীরকে ভাল রাখে ৷ – News18 Bangla

 1622069229 photo

Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties to win maiden Europa League title | Football News

 New Project 38 3

‘কই, ছেলেদের তো এত কথা বলাই হয় না’, বিয়ে নিয়ে বিস্ফোরক তনুশ্রী! – News18 Bangla

 AL BNP USA

আ.লীগ-বিএনপির শতশত নেতাকর্মী এখন ওয়াশিংটন ডিসিতে  

 Untitled1

Smartphone Charging: যে কোনও চার্জারে স্মার্টফোন চার্জ করছেন? জেনে নিন কী কী সমস্যা হতে পারে