Sakshi Dhoni: ‘Didn’t realize…’: Why Sakshi Dhoni posted this after Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings despite MS Dhoni’s heroics | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals secured their first victory of the IPL 2024 season with a 20-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. However, the match will be remembered for MS Dhoni ‘s exceptional cameo, which unfortunately couldn’t secure victory for CSK.Dhoni’s unbeaten 37 off 16 balls electrified the stadium, prompting even his wife, Sakshi, to believe that CSK had emerged victorious.Sakshi took to Instagram, admitting her confusion over the result.“Didn’t realize we lost the game,” Sakshi posted alongside a picture of Dhoni after the match.

Despite Dhoni’s efforts, Khaleel Ahmed ‘s early breakthroughs set the tone for DC. Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra cheaply, he paved the way for DC’s victory.

Although Rahane and Mitchell attempted to revive CSK’s innings with a 68-run partnership, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar’s timely strikes kept CSK at bay.

Dhoni’s late onslaught, including 20 runs off Anrich Nortje’s final over, injected hope into CSK’s chase. However, DC’s strategic execution ensured they emerged victorious, denying CSK the win.